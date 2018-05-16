By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen Pink One

No ratings yetWrite a review
Ella's Kitchen Pink One
£ 3.50
£0.78/100g

Product Description

  • The Pink One
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm 100% organic squished cherries, raspberries, apples + bananas with a dash of lemon juice. I'm just a smoothie fruit snack with nothing else added, not even water.
  • Who am I for?
  • My ingredients are suitable from 6 months. I'm perfect to pop snuggly in a lunch box, picnic or straight into little mitts!
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • 100% I'm organic
  • Just squished organic fruit for kids
  • No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • No added salt or water
  • No lumps or bits and nothing artificial
  • Pack size: 450G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Apples 50%, Organic Bananas 38%, Organic Cherries 7%, Organic Raspberries 5%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate (a dash), Other Stuff 0%

Storage

Keep me in cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours. I can be frozen - I'll be a bit cold but still taste scrummy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Shake me, squeeze + slurp me up!

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

5 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 247kJ/58kcal222kJ/53kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
-of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 12.4g11.2g
-of which sugars 11.5g10.4g
Fibre 1.9g1.7g
Protein 0.8g0.7g
Salt 0.03g0.02g

Safety information

View more safety information

