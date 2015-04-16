Cow & Gate 1 First Milk Starter Pack 6X70ml Ready To Feed Liquid

Baby loves these bottles
PROBLEM is he wont take milk from any other bottle....So i would like to know if Cow & Gate sell the teats seperatly so i can attach these to bigger bottle. I have found that the teats wear out after being sterilised a few times.
Good idea
This is such a good idea by cow and gate it's so simple for busy mums and dads or if you are out and about and you get caught out and get delayed on your way back home. We find them invaluable. Well done cow and gate.
excellent
My 1 week old boy just love it...I did try same brand powder one but he likes the ready made one....
good product and great price
Bought this product for a friend and found it very usefull as she is due a baby very soon