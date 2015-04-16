By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cow & Gate 1 First Milk Starter Pack 6X70ml Ready To Feed Liquid

4.5(4)Write a review
£ 6.50
£15.48/litre

Product Description

  • 6 x 70ml first infant milk from birth and 6 x standard teats
  • 6x first infant milk from newborn 70ml bottles & 6x standard teats
  • Ready to feed, suitable from birth
  • Nutritionally complete
  • For information on Halaal, visit our website.
  • Why choose Cow & Gate?
  • When it comes to looking after your little one, support, care and nutrition can all help. At Cow & Gate, we want to lend a helping hand too.
  • Cow & Gate first milk is a nutritionally complete breastmilk substitute suitable from birth. It can be used for combination feeding or if baby is not being breastfed.
  • Nucleotides
  • Oligosaccharides (GOS/FOS)*
  • LCPs
  • *Galacto- & Fructo- Oligosaccharides
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Breastmilk substitute
  • For bottle & combination fed babies
  • UHT sterilised
  • Pack size: 420ml

Information

Ingredients

Demineralised Water, Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Single Cell Oil) (contains Soy Lecithin), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Calcium Phosphate, Vitamin C, Potassium Chloride, Fish Oil, Calcium Hydroxide, Potassium Bicarbonate, Potassium Citrate, Potassium Phosphate, Choline Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Hydroxide, Taurine, Magnesium Oxide, Inositol, Iron Lactate, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Vitamin A, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, L-Carnitine, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Vitamin D3, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Copper Gluconate, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Biotin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin K1, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide 0-6 months
  • Approx. age: 1 week*; Approx weight: 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb; Single feed: 30-70ml; No. of feeds per 24 hours: 6
  • Approx. age: up to 2 weeks*; Approx weight: 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb; Single feed: 70-90ml; No. of feeds per 24 hours: 6-8
  • Approx. age: 2-4 weeks; Approx weight: 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb; Single feed: 120ml; No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5-6
  • Approx. age: 4-8 weeks; Approx weight: 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb; Single feed: 150ml; No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5-6
  • Approx. age: 8-12 weeks; Approx weight: 5.4kg, 12lb; Single feed: 180ml; No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5-6
  • Approx. age: 3-4 months; Approx weight: 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb; Single feed: 180ml; No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5-6
  • Approx. age: 4-5 months; Approx weight: 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb; Single feed: 210ml; No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5-6
  • Approx. age: 5-6 months**; Approx weight: 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb; Single feed: 210ml; No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5-6
  • * Newborn babies may take only small amounts of infant formula to start with.
  • ** Assumes weaning at 6 months.
  • Your baby may need more or less than the feeding guide above. This information is given as a guide only.
  • How to use
  • Please follow these instructions carefully.
  • Failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
  • Wash hands. Shake bottle well.
  • Unscrew cap, add sterilised teat.
  • Serve at room temperature or warmed if required.
  • When warming the feed remember to test the temperature on your wrist before feeding the baby.

Warnings

  • Important feeding instructions
  • Do not heat in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • Discard any unused feed within 1 hour.
  • Bottles and teats are for single use only.
  • Important notice
  • Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate first infant milk from birth should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.
  • Dental advice
  • When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
  • Never leave your baby alone during feeding.

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Want to know more?
  • Got a question or just want to find out more? Give us a call. We'll be happy to chat to you about feeding your little one or about any of our products and services.
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • UK 0800 977 4000
  • cowandgate.co.uk
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 275kJ/66kcal
Fat3.4g
of which, saturates 1.5g
of which, unsaturates1.9g
of which LCPs†0.016g
- Arachidonic acid (AA)0.006g
- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)0.006g
Carbohydrate 7.3g
of which, sugars 7.2g
of which, lactose7g
Fibre 0.6g
Protein 1.3g
Whey0.8g
Casein0.5g
Salt 0.05g
Vitamin A 55µg RE
Vitamin D31.2µg
Vitamin E1.1mg a-TE
Vitamin K14.5µg
Vitamin C 8.3mg
Thiamin (B1) 0.05mg
Riboflavin (B2) 0.10mg
Niacin (B3)0.43mg
Pantothenic acid 0.33mg
Vitamin B60.04mg
Folic acid12µg
Vitamin B12 0.18µg
Biotin 1.5µg
Sodium 18mg
Potassium 68mg
Chloride41mg
Calcium 50mg
Phosphorus 28mg
Magnesium 5mg
Iron 0.55mg
Zinc 0.50mg
Copper 0.040mg
Manganese 0.008mg
Fluoride≤0.003mg
Selenium 1.5µg
Iodine 12µg
L-carnitine0.9mg
Choline10mg
Inositol3.3mg
Taurine5.3mg
Nucleotides3.2mg
GOS/FOS*0.8g
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Others-
†Long Chain Polyunsaturated fatty acids-
*Galacto- & Fructo- Oligosaccharides-

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Baby loves these bottles

5 stars

PROBLEM is he wont take milk from any other bottle....So i would like to know if Cow & Gate sell the teats seperatly so i can attach these to bigger bottle. I have found that the teats wear out after being sterilised a few times.

Good idea

5 stars

This is such a good idea by cow and gate it's so simple for busy mums and dads or if you are out and about and you get caught out and get delayed on your way back home. We find them invaluable. Well done cow and gate.

excellent

3 stars

My 1 week old boy just love it...I did try same brand powder one but he likes the ready made one....

good product and great price

5 stars

Bought this product for a friend and found it very usefull as she is due a baby very soon

