Aptamil Oats Apple & Plum Muesli 275G 10 Month Plus
New
Product Description
- Fortified muesli with oats, plum and apple for babies from 10 months.
- Making the right feeding choices for you and your baby
- We've been pioneering research into infant and toddler nutrition for over 40 years to help you give your baby the best start in life. We ensure only high quality grains and fruit are selected and then combine these with our tailored blend of ingredients, Pronutravi™.
- Pronutravi+™ our tailored blend of ingredients
- Vitamin B1 - To complement a healthy balanced diet.
- Iron - To support normal cognitive development.
- Vitamins C and D - Vitamin D is important for healthy bones.
- Taste - simple, exploring and adventurous
- Texture - smooth, thicker and varied
- Nutricia Bringing Science to Early Life
- Offering your baby a wide variety of foods along their weaning journey is important as they start to form their taste preferences. Our unique range of cereals or 10 months+ are specially developed to introduced delicious taste and a varied texture as your baby progresses
- 4-6+ months - simple taste, smooth texture
- 7+ months - exploring taste, thicker texture
- 10+ months - adventurous taste, varied texture
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Contents may settle in transit.
- With our tailored blend of ingredients
- Varied texture
- Natural wholegrains
- Just add milk
- No added salt or sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
- No preservatives
- Pack size: 275G
Information
Ingredients
Oats (68%) (contains Gluten), Dried Fruits (30%) (Raisins, Plums, Apples), Ground Hazelnut, Minerals (Calcium, Iron, Iodine), Vitamins (Vitamin C, Vitamin B1, Vitamin D3)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Oats
Storage
Please store this product in a cool dry place (not in the fridge) and once opened use within 28 days.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving suggestion
- Small soft pieces of food are best once your baby can happily chew mashed foods, because the next step is for your baby to become used to food that is chunkier. Why not add small fruits like blueberries or small chunks of bigger fruits such as mango, for a great taste and the right texture?
- Preparation
- Using a clean bowl and feeding spoon...
- 2 spoonfuls of your baby's usual milk.
- If serving warm, check temperature before feeding.
- As your baby's appetite grows, use more spoonfuls to make a bigger serving.
- This is only a guide, if you want to alter the consistency, add more or less milk as required.
Number of uses
Approximately seven 35g portions in this pack
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Important
- Do not leave your baby alone whilst feeding.
- Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.
Name and address
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Call on our expertise
Lower age limit
10 Months
Net Contents
275g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (125g)**
|%LRV1 per portion
|Energy (kJ)
|1663
|840
|(kcal)
|394
|199
|Fat (g)
|6.2
|4.9
|of which, saturates (g)
|1
|1.5
|Carbohydrate (g)
|71
|32.6
|of which, sugars* (g)
|20.9
|12.9
|Fibre (g)
|7.1
|3
|Protein (g)
|10
|4.7
|Salt* (g)
|0.03
|0.06
|Vitamin A (µg-RE)
|59
|15%
|Vitamin D3 (µg)
|4.2
|2.7
|27%
|Vitamin E (mg α-TE)
|1.1
|Vitamin C (mg)
|15
|14
|55%
|Thiamin (B1) (mg)
|0.8
|0.33
|65%
|Niacin (B3) (mg)
|0.8
|Pantothenic acid (mg)
|0.3
|Vitamin B6 (mg)
|0.04
|5%
|Folic Acid (µg)
|11
|11%
|Biotin (µg)
|1.4
|Calcium (mg)
|80
|84
|21%
|Iron (mg)
|5.5
|2.9
|48%
|Zinc (mg)
|0.5
|13%
|Iodine (µg)
|50
|26.1
|37%
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|**Made with 35g cereal and 90ml Aptamil Follow On milk
|-
|-
|-
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
|-
|-
|-
|1LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important Do not leave your baby alone whilst feeding. Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.
