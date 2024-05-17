image 1 of Tesco Finest White Asparagus Bundle 200G
Tesco Finest White Asparagus Bundle 200G

£2.50

£12.50/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 100g
Energy
122kJ
29kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
White Asparagus
Harvested by Hand Cut before it emerges from the soil for a nutty flavourHarvested by Hand Cut before it emerges from the soil for a nutty flavour
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Asparagus

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g e

Preparation and Usage

Remove all packagaing. Trim ends if required. Wash before use. Peel skin of spear before cooking.

Hob
Time: 10 minutes
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 10 minutes or until tender.

Steam
Time: 10
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place in a steamer for 10 minutes or until tender.

Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Why not try White asparagus with poached egg, ham and hollandaise sauce.

