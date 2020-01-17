By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Trust Yvi Wireless Mouse Red

4.5(286)Write a review
Trust Yvi Wireless Mouse Red

  • Rubber sides for comfort and grip
  • 8m wireless range (2.4 GHz)
  • Ultra small USB receiver for plug & play
  • Enjoy wireless control of your PC and laptop with the Yvi Wireless Mouse. It has a precise 800/600dpi optical sensor and long-lasting comfort. It is the perfect addition to every home or working environment. Want to use the mouse? Simply plug the micro-USB receiver into a USB port and you can start using it wirelessly within a range of 8 meters. When you are finished you can store the receiver in the mouse or simply leave it in your laptop or PC.

286 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

I have bought two, the first one lasted seven mont

2 stars

I have bought two, the first one lasted seven months the second one only lasted six weeks. Would not recommend it.

Just say no.

1 stars

Quite possibly the worst piece of IT equipment I have ever bought. Randomly turns itself off, eats batteries like a hungry puppy does Winalot.

Good Mouse , Shame about the battery life !!

1 stars

This mouse work OK but I can't keep it in batteries. I put a new battery in when I bought it, used it for about 30 minutes and the next day the battery was flat and the mouse needed another battery. To overcome this problem I have to remove the battery when I have finished using the mouse which is not very convenient. I want my money back but I don't have the receipt.

Useless - returned it.

1 stars

Total waste of money. Worked for less than a day, changed the battery for a better quality one than supplied and completely dead. Will be returning it for a refund not a replacement.

How do you switch it off?

3 stars

How do you switch it off?

Plug & Play , fabulous

5 stars

I bought this for my parents, so it’s ideal. Plug & Play . Easy to install and use

FANTASTIC

5 stars

I bought two of these last week [one to use and one in reserve] as the mouse I usually buy isn't available. I'm very pleased I found this mouse, it's nice and comfortable to use and it only needs 1 x AAA battery which is supplied. For this price I couldn't have got better value for money.

Does what you want.

4 stars

This little mouse does exactly what a mouse should

trust mouse

5 stars

I got this mouse last week great mouse and it only needs one aaa batery

Can't complain at £8!

4 stars

I think someone with large hands would be disappointed but it suits me fine.

