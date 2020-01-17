Trust Yvi Wireless Mouse Red

I have bought two, the first one lasted seven mont
I have bought two, the first one lasted seven months the second one only lasted six weeks. Would not recommend it.
Just say no.
Quite possibly the worst piece of IT equipment I have ever bought. Randomly turns itself off, eats batteries like a hungry puppy does Winalot.
Good Mouse , Shame about the battery life !!
This mouse work OK but I can't keep it in batteries. I put a new battery in when I bought it, used it for about 30 minutes and the next day the battery was flat and the mouse needed another battery. To overcome this problem I have to remove the battery when I have finished using the mouse which is not very convenient. I want my money back but I don't have the receipt.
Useless - returned it.
Total waste of money. Worked for less than a day, changed the battery for a better quality one than supplied and completely dead. Will be returning it for a refund not a replacement.
How do you switch it off?
How do you switch it off?
Plug & Play , fabulous
I bought this for my parents, so it’s ideal. Plug & Play . Easy to install and use
FANTASTIC
I bought two of these last week [one to use and one in reserve] as the mouse I usually buy isn't available. I'm very pleased I found this mouse, it's nice and comfortable to use and it only needs 1 x AAA battery which is supplied. For this price I couldn't have got better value for money.
Does what you want.
This little mouse does exactly what a mouse should
trust mouse
I got this mouse last week great mouse and it only needs one aaa batery
Can't complain at £8!
I think someone with large hands would be disappointed but it suits me fine.