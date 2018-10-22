Go Ahead Yogurt Breaks Forest Fruit 5X35.5G

Tasty snack.
A good not too sweet biscuit substitute.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Wheat Flour, Sultanas (20%), Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal and/or Mango) in varying proportions, Sunflower), Currants (4%), Bulking Agent (Maltitol Syrup), Whey Solids (Milk), Oat Fibre, Maltodextrin, Humectant (Glycerine), Dried Skimmed Yogurt (1%) (Milk), Calcium Carbonate, Fruit Purée (1%) (Raspberries, Strawberries, Redcurrants, Blackberries), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E472e), Rice Flour, Wheat Bran, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Lactose (Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Citrus Fibre, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Calcium Lactate), Finished product contains the equivalent of 0.2% Raspberries, 0.2% Strawberries, 0.2% Redcurrants, 0.2% Blackberries
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before see base of pack.
Typical number of slices per pack: 10
178g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice (17.8g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1680
|299
|(kcal)
|399
|71
|Fat
|10.2g
|1.8g
|of which Saturates
|4.6g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|72.3g
|12.9g
|of which Sugars
|34.9g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.1g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.09g
|Calcium
|338mg
|60mg
|RI
|42%
|7.5%*
|-
|-
|*Source of Calcium - A 2 slice pack provides 15% of an adult's reference intake (RI) of Calcium
|-
|-
