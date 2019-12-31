Go Ahead Apple & Sultana 5 X 43G

- Energy233 kJ 55 kcal3%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars4.6g5%
- Salt0.09g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Sultana and Apple Flavoured Filling in a Light Crispy Biscuit
- www.123healthybalance.com
- Have you tried our delicious yogurt breaks forest fruit?
- 5 packs of 3 slices
- They say that good things come in threes...
- 55 kcal per slice
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 215g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sultanas (27%), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Bulking Agent (Maltitol Syrup), Maltodextrin, Humectant (Glycerine), Oat Fibre, Rice Flour, Wheat Bran, Whey Solids (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Apple Juice Concentrate, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Ground Cinnamon, Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Calcium Lactate), Finished product contains the equivalent of 3% Apple
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Egg, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Number of uses
Typical number of slice per pack: 15
Name and address
- McVities's,
- Consumer Services,
- Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
- Resolution Road,
- ASHBY-DE-LA-ZOUCH,
- Leicestershire,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents.
- This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail:
Net Contents
218g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice (14.5g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1604
|233
|(kcal)
|380
|55
|Fat
|7.1g
|1.0g
|of which Saturates
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|74.9g
|10.9g
|of which Sugars
|31.6g
|4.6g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|5.2g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.09g
