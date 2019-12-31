By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Ahead Apple & Sultana 5 X 43G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 1.00
£0.47/100g
Each slice (14.5g) contains
  • Energy233 kJ 55 kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt0.09g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Sultana and Apple Flavoured Filling in a Light Crispy Biscuit
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Delicious sultana and apple flavoured filling in a light crispy biscuit
  • Have you tried our delicious yogurt breaks forest fruit?
  • 5 packs of 3 slices
  • They say that good things come in threes...
  • 55 kcal per slice
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 215g
Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sultanas (27%), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Bulking Agent (Maltitol Syrup), Maltodextrin, Humectant (Glycerine), Oat Fibre, Rice Flour, Wheat Bran, Whey Solids (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Apple Juice Concentrate, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Ground Cinnamon, Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Calcium Lactate), Finished product contains the equivalent of 3% Apple

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Egg, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Typical number of slice per pack: 15

Name and address

  • McVities's,
  • Consumer Services,
  • Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
  • Resolution Road,
  • ASHBY-DE-LA-ZOUCH,
  • Leicestershire,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail:
  • McVities's,
  • Consumer Services,
  • Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
  • Resolution Road,
  • ASHBY-DE-LA-ZOUCH,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1PF,

Net Contents

218g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice (14.5g)
Energy (kJ)1604233
(kcal)38055
Fat 7.1g1.0g
of which Saturates 0.7g0.1g
Carbohydrate 74.9g10.9g
of which Sugars 31.6g4.6g
Fibre 3.6g0.5g
Protein 5.2g0.8g
Salt 0.58g0.09g
Typical number of slice per pack: 15--

