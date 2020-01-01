By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvitie Go Ahead Yogurt Breaks Strawberry 5X35.5G

Mcvitie Go Ahead Yogurt Breaks Strawberry 5X35.5G
£ 1.00
£0.56/100g
Each slice (17.8g) contains
  • Energy301 kJ 72 kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt0.08g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Yogurt Flavour Topping on a Light, Crispy Biscuit with a Sultana and Strawberry Flavoured Filling
  • To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
  • Find out more at www.goahead.co.uk
  • So yummy!
  • Delicious yogurt flavour topping on a light crispy biscuit with a sultana and strawberry flavoured filling
  • Have you tried our delicious Crispy Slices Apple?
  • Underneath that silky exterior it packs a crunch!
  • 72 kcal per slice
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 177.5g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sultanas (20%), Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal and/or Mango) in varying proportions, Sunflower), Currants (4%), Bulking Agent (Maltitol Syrup), Whey Solids (Milk), Oat Fibre, Maltodextrin, Humectant (Glycerine), Dried Skimmed Yogurt (1%) (Milk), Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E472e), Wheat Bran, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Lactose (Milk), Strawberry Concentrate, Citrus Fibre, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Finished product contains the equivalent of 0.7% Strawberry

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before see base of pack.

Number of uses

Typical number of slices per pack: 10

Name and address

  • McVitie's
  • Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
  • Resolution Road,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1PF,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail:
  • McVitie's Consumer Services,
  • Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
  • Resolution Road,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1PF,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

178g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice (17.8g)
Energy (kJ)1691301
(kcal)40272
Fat 10.3g1.8g
of which Saturates 4.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate 72.4g13.2g
of which Sugars 35.2g6.3g
Fibre 3.4g0.6g
Protein 5.2g0.9g
Salt 0.46g0.08g
Calcium338mg60mg
RI42%7.5%*
Typical number of slices per pack: 10--
*Source of Calcium - A 2 slice pack provides 15% of an adult's reference intake (RI) of Calcium--

