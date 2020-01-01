Mcvitie Go Ahead Yogurt Breaks Strawberry 5X35.5G

- Energy301 kJ 72 kcal4%
- Fat1.8g3%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars6.3g7%
- Salt0.08g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Yogurt Flavour Topping on a Light, Crispy Biscuit with a Sultana and Strawberry Flavoured Filling
- To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
- Find out more at www.goahead.co.uk
- So yummy!
- Delicious yogurt flavour topping on a light crispy biscuit with a sultana and strawberry flavoured filling
- Have you tried our delicious Crispy Slices Apple?
- Underneath that silky exterior it packs a crunch!
- 72 kcal per slice
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 177.5g
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sultanas (20%), Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal and/or Mango) in varying proportions, Sunflower), Currants (4%), Bulking Agent (Maltitol Syrup), Whey Solids (Milk), Oat Fibre, Maltodextrin, Humectant (Glycerine), Dried Skimmed Yogurt (1%) (Milk), Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E472e), Wheat Bran, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Lactose (Milk), Strawberry Concentrate, Citrus Fibre, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Finished product contains the equivalent of 0.7% Strawberry
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before see base of pack.
Number of uses
Typical number of slices per pack: 10
Name and address
- McVitie's
- Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
- Resolution Road,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1PF,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail:
- McVitie's Consumer Services,
- Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
- Resolution Road,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1PF,
- UK.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
178g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice (17.8g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1691
|301
|(kcal)
|402
|72
|Fat
|10.3g
|1.8g
|of which Saturates
|4.6g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|72.4g
|13.2g
|of which Sugars
|35.2g
|6.3g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.2g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.46g
|0.08g
|Calcium
|338mg
|60mg
|RI
|42%
|7.5%*
|Typical number of slices per pack: 10
|-
|-
|*Source of Calcium - A 2 slice pack provides 15% of an adult's reference intake (RI) of Calcium
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020