Tesco Magnesium 375Mg 30'S

Expensive but effective
Seem to do the job. I bought these to reduce water retention and after having taken them, any held water (putting it politely), quickly removed itself from my system. I think they're a bit expensive but I'm having with their effectiveness.
Too big to swallow
Not the highest dose of Magnesium available, yet the tablets are very large, thick and chalky, making them impossible to swallow. Fortunately magnesium doesn't have a strong taste, so it is possible to chew them, if you don't mind trying to swallow a mouthful of chalk. Lindens magnesium tablets are smaller, give the maximum daily dose of magnesium oxide per tablet and are cheaper, pill for pill.