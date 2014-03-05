By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Magnesium 375Mg 30'S

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Magnesium 375Mg 30'S
£ 2.50
£0.08/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Tesco Health magnesium 375mg and vitamin B6 food supplement.
  • A daily supplement to support general wellbeing. Magnesium supports the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, the normal functioning of the nervous system and normal muscle and psychological functions.
  • General wellbeing
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Magnesium supports the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, the normal functioning of the nervous system and normal muscle and psychological functions

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Magnesium Oxide, Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Talc, Vitamin B6.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage, adults and children over 12
  • Swallow 1 tablet a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesA serving contains%RI*
Vitamin B61.40mg100
Magnesium375.0mg100

Safety information

View more safety information

A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Expensive but effective

4 stars

Seem to do the job. I bought these to reduce water retention and after having taken them, any held water (putting it politely), quickly removed itself from my system. I think they're a bit expensive but I'm having with their effectiveness.

Too big to swallow

3 stars

Not the highest dose of Magnesium available, yet the tablets are very large, thick and chalky, making them impossible to swallow. Fortunately magnesium doesn't have a strong taste, so it is possible to chew them, if you don't mind trying to swallow a mouthful of chalk. Lindens magnesium tablets are smaller, give the maximum daily dose of magnesium oxide per tablet and are cheaper, pill for pill.

Usually bought next

Tesco Vitamin B Complex X 90

£ 1.75
£0.02/each

Offer

Tesco High Strength Vitamin D 90S

£ 3.50
£0.04/each

Offer

Tesco Multivitamins Plus Iron X 30

£ 1.00
£0.03/each

Offer

Tesco Effervescent Vitamin C Plus Zinc X 20

£ 1.75
£0.09/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here