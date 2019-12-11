Hp Sauce 600G
Product Description
- The Original & The Best HP Brown Sauce.
- HP Sauce, the original brown sauce which since 1899 has set the standard for quality.
- Everyone's favourite, this legendary and uniquely distinctive sauce is the result of our dedication to sourcing the highest quality ingredients and using a closely guarded secret recipe.
- NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS.
- NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVOURS.
- NO ARTIFICIAL PRESERVATIVES.
- SUITABLE FOR VEGETARIANS.
- LOW FAT.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen, Purveyors of Heinz Products, H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd., Hayes, Middx.
- Pack size: 600g
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Malt Vinegar (from Barley), Molasses, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Dates, Modified Cornflour, Rye Flour, Salt, Spices, Flavourings, Tamarind
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Rye
Storage
Best Before: See Cap
Produce of
Made in the Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- TASTY SERVING SUGGESTIONS...
- Great on sausages and bacon sandwiches. Try on jacket potatoes or baked beans, it's delicious!
- SPICE UP YOUR COOKING WITH HP!
- Create mouthwatering tasty meals. Why not add some HP spice to casseroles, stews and soups, give sausages a tasty glaze or give onion gravy some punch.
- Here's one of our favourite recipes...
- Cottage Pie. Add a good dollop of HP sauce whilst cooking the meat and it will give it a rich, tangy, spicy flavour.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle - 40
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (15g)
|Energy
|517kJ
|78kJ
|-
|122kcal
|18kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|Trace
|- of which saturates
|Trace
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|28.3g
|4.2g
|- of which sugars
|23.1g
|3.5g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.2g
