Lg Dp542h Dvd Player With High Definition Upscaling

LG DVD player
I purchased this item on 30 th December 2019 it is absolutely fantastic
Looks good
Bought this today, first impressions look good.Hopefully everything will be ok.
Excellent DVD Player
I am really pleased with this product, the full HD upscaling feature is a great selling point, and so easy to set up. I definitely recommend this DVD player.
Does not play mp4 over flash drive
I bought this product about two weeks ago and I was so happy not until I try watching an mp4 movie from my flash drive, then it kept on saying unsupported format no matter the type of mp4 I tried.
Very Easy to set up and play DVD's.
Just bought the LG "DP542H" DVD player - to replace a very old DVD player which after over 10 years of reliable service, finally failed a couple of days ago. I liked the details given about the LG DVD player, and the fact that this machine had been given some very good reviews. It arrived well packaged. The items which came with it were a slim remote control unit - complete with two "AAA" batteries. The set up and operating instruction booklet was brief and pictorial in nature - but clear enough to easily understand. From the booklet I could see that there were three methods of connecting the machine to ones TV. "Scart," "HDMI" cable, or the older three Red, White and Yellow pin connections. As my old machine used this last method of connecting to a TV, I used this method. Just plugged the three coloured pins into their respective colour coded plugs in the back of the machine. Plugged the machine into the wall socket, put batteries in the remote control.(which is slim with quite small but recognisable buttons), switched TV on, selected the "AV" channel, and turned on the DVD. A language menu appeared. I selected "English" as my chosen language. I put a DVD in the machine, pressed play and away we went. Worked perfect from the word go! In fact, I found this DVD was the easiest to install and play that I've ever come across. Picture quality is excellent. All in all, a very good machine, that is excellent value for money. I would thoroughly recommend. Please note, that I have NOT been given or offered any financial or materiel inducements to endorse this product.
Excellent DVD player
Very good picture and sound. Since HDMI is only connection option it would have been appreciated if a lead had been included. As it was, I had to wait a further day and a half to get one to try it out after purchase.
Easy set up easy to use
Only had the product 3 days bought to watch Game of thrones on my LG TV easy set up good picture quality on interference or jumping, just the job
Great product
I bought this to replace an old one This is much superior
So far so good
Only installed today but so far this is great. Easy to install although cable that came with it was too short so had to purchase a longer one.
great picture and sound
this item is so easy to set up-a very good product