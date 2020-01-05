By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Lg Dp542h Dvd Player With High Definition Upscaling
£ 35.00
£35.00/each

Product Description

  • LG DVD Player with HD Upscaling
  • USB Direct Recording
  • DivX video playback support
  • - LG DVD player with HDMI
  • - USB Direct Recording
  • - DivX video playback support
  • Give your DVD collection a resolution boost with the LG DP542H DVD Player with HD Upscaling. Engineered with 1080p HD upscaling technology your old favourites will be transformed to near HD quality.
  • Get more from your favourite films
  • Your whole DVD collection will look great; standard-definition films will be cleaned up and displayed in a resolution that is close to HD quality. Preventing the need to replace your whole collection, this HD DVD player means you can enjoy classics with a new and immersive quality.
  • HDMI output with USB direct recording
  • HDMI output connects the HDMI DVD player to your TV and ensures the high-quality video signals are passed through to the TV. This improves the standard of your older DVDs and provides a quality viewing experience. The LG DVD Player also supports USB playback and is set up for USB direct recording with compatible devices. Record audio CD tracks straight to USB, even while the DVD player is also in use.
  • DivX support
  • Compressed DivX video files are used to compress file size without damaging the quality and the compact DVD player can fully unpack and decode DivX files from USB or disc, ensuring quality playback at a great picture quality.

Information

148 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

LG DVD player

5 stars

I purchased this item on 30 th December 2019 it is absolutely fantastic

Looks good

5 stars

Bought this today, first impressions look good.Hopefully everything will be ok.

Excellent DVD Player

5 stars

I am really pleased with this product, the full HD upscaling feature is a great selling point, and so easy to set up. I definitely recommend this DVD player.

Does not play mp4 over flash drive

2 stars

I bought this product about two weeks ago and I was so happy not until I try watching an mp4 movie from my flash drive, then it kept on saying unsupported format no matter the type of mp4 I tried.

Very Easy to set up and play DVD's.

5 stars

Just bought the LG "DP542H" DVD player - to replace a very old DVD player which after over 10 years of reliable service, finally failed a couple of days ago. I liked the details given about the LG DVD player, and the fact that this machine had been given some very good reviews. It arrived well packaged. The items which came with it were a slim remote control unit - complete with two "AAA" batteries. The set up and operating instruction booklet was brief and pictorial in nature - but clear enough to easily understand. From the booklet I could see that there were three methods of connecting the machine to ones TV. "Scart," "HDMI" cable, or the older three Red, White and Yellow pin connections. As my old machine used this last method of connecting to a TV, I used this method. Just plugged the three coloured pins into their respective colour coded plugs in the back of the machine. Plugged the machine into the wall socket, put batteries in the remote control.(which is slim with quite small but recognisable buttons), switched TV on, selected the "AV" channel, and turned on the DVD. A language menu appeared. I selected "English" as my chosen language. I put a DVD in the machine, pressed play and away we went. Worked perfect from the word go! In fact, I found this DVD was the easiest to install and play that I've ever come across. Picture quality is excellent. All in all, a very good machine, that is excellent value for money. I would thoroughly recommend. Please note, that I have NOT been given or offered any financial or materiel inducements to endorse this product.

Excellent DVD player

4 stars

Very good picture and sound. Since HDMI is only connection option it would have been appreciated if a lead had been included. As it was, I had to wait a further day and a half to get one to try it out after purchase.

Easy set up easy to use

5 stars

Only had the product 3 days bought to watch Game of thrones on my LG TV easy set up good picture quality on interference or jumping, just the job

Great product

5 stars

I bought this to replace an old one This is much superior

So far so good

4 stars

Only installed today but so far this is great. Easy to install although cable that came with it was too short so had to purchase a longer one.

great picture and sound

5 stars

this item is so easy to set up-a very good product

