Lavazza A Modo Mio Lungo Dolce Coffee 16 Capsules

Lavazza a modo mio
Bought Lavazza coffee machine and coffeee pod in tesco... came on time. Coffee machine ... easy to use, great feature.. i love the milk froftier... lavazza coffee is the best... taste heavenly....would highly recommend...
coffee capsules
Very happy with my purchase will be going back tomorrow to buy 3 more boxses of this lovely deliziose coffee
Lavazza coffee pods
I ordered these and came very quickly. Great price and great product. Will definitely be ordering them again x
Nice coffee
The cheapest price found in tesco, nice and tasty coffee pods
Great taste great price
Delicious cup of coffee. Best price around when available to buy. Make sure to buy 5-10 boxes at a time as they run out of supply quickly.
Excellent coffee
What a delight to be able to purchase Lavazza's excellent quality coffee, from Tesco Direct. Great service & selection, as always. THANK YOU.
Great quality service
Bought through click and coollect. Arrived earlier than expected and I was notified immediately that they were ready for collection
Fantastic product!!
Such a great purchase, and am overwhelmed how great this machine is!! The drinks it makes are such a high standard.
Lovely creamy coffee!
Having tried all the different flavours this is the one I go back to - its just perfect for lattes and cappucinos - just delish!
Lava-minute
Just bought the updated lavazza machine, wish I'd bought it off tesco click and collect as would have saved 7 quid postage. I only order the coffee pods from tesco as they are the cheapest and best service. Nb to tesco, please extend the range of capsules you sell, there are 8 types you know!