By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lavazza A Modo Mio Lungo Dolce Coffee 16 Capsules

5(284)Write a review
Lavazza A Modo Mio Lungo Dolce Coffee 16 Capsules
£ 4.40
£3.44/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Roasted ground coffee.
  • Discover the wide range of blends at www.lavazza.com
  • 16 single-serve coffee pods. Sweet Asian and Central and South-American Arabica coffees with fruity notes yield a smooth coffee for a large cup of long-lasting pleasure. Specially roasted and ground coffees in capsule form, for those who wish to savour the pleasure of an espresso in a large cup. The self-protected vacuum packed capsule preserves the aroma. The blend is selected, roasted and ground to top barista standards. The tamping level of the coffee is equal to that found at the best cafés including up to 7.5g of coffee in each capsule, the ideal amount for a perfect espresso. The slow extraction (25-30") maximises the flavours to bring you the real Italian coffee shop experience at home. Medium roast 100% Arabica.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere, not to be sold separately.
  • Smooth, well-rounded and creamy
  • Medium roast
  • 100% Arabica
  • The Italian coffee shop at home
  • Pack size: 128g

Information

Storage

Best before: see below.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

16 single-dose capsules

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna,
  • 32 - 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna,
  • 32 - 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Net Contents

128g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

284 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Lavazza a modo mio

5 stars

Bought Lavazza coffee machine and coffeee pod in tesco... came on time. Coffee machine ... easy to use, great feature.. i love the milk froftier... lavazza coffee is the best... taste heavenly....would highly recommend...

coffee capsules

5 stars

Very happy with my purchase will be going back tomorrow to buy 3 more boxses of this lovely deliziose coffee

Lavazza coffee pods

5 stars

I ordered these and came very quickly. Great price and great product. Will definitely be ordering them again x

Nice coffee

5 stars

The cheapest price found in tesco, nice and tasty coffee pods

Great taste great price

5 stars

Delicious cup of coffee. Best price around when available to buy. Make sure to buy 5-10 boxes at a time as they run out of supply quickly.

Excellent coffee

5 stars

What a delight to be able to purchase Lavazza's excellent quality coffee, from Tesco Direct. Great service & selection, as always. THANK YOU.

Great quality service

5 stars

Bought through click and coollect. Arrived earlier than expected and I was notified immediately that they were ready for collection

Fantastic product!!

5 stars

Such a great purchase, and am overwhelmed how great this machine is!! The drinks it makes are such a high standard.

Lovely creamy coffee!

5 stars

Having tried all the different flavours this is the one I go back to - its just perfect for lattes and cappucinos - just delish!

Lava-minute

5 stars

Just bought the updated lavazza machine, wish I'd bought it off tesco click and collect as would have saved 7 quid postage. I only order the coffee pods from tesco as they are the cheapest and best service. Nb to tesco, please extend the range of capsules you sell, there are 8 types you know!

1-10 of 284 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Lavazza Pods A Modo Mio Qualita Rossa 120G

£ 4.25
£3.55/100g

Offer

Lavazza A Modo Mio Passionale Coffee 16 Capsules

£ 4.40
£3.67/100g

Offer

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.35
£0.17/100sheet

Offer

Andrex Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.50
£0.19/100sheet

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here