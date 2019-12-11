Lavazza A Modo Mio Passionale Coffee 16 Capsules

I can only use these pods as my machine is the sam
I can only use these pods as my machine is the same make as the pods. Please make sure that these are back on the shelf Pronto.
cannot make cappachino or latte not interchangeabl
cannot make cappachino or latte not interchangeable with any other pods, very dissapointed
Nice coffee
Makes a lovely coffee. Quite strong but smooth. Would buy again .
Lovely coffee
The red pods are so lovely and via Tesco Direct they are a great price too
Tasty Coffee
Quality product at a great price. Lavaza in my opinion produce the best coffee pods. Good click and collect service from Tesco. Get your pods from them, best price around.
Great service
This is the 3rd time I've ordered this product through Tesco direct and the ease of ordering and collecting I'd brilliant
Coffee passion in a pod
Lavazza have produced great coffee for years and now it comes in pods to give the same full flavour time after time. Coffee shop taste at home!
L'Autentico Espresso Italiano
If you want an espresso coffee that comes close to that which you would get from a good coffee shop, then the Lavazza coffee pod does just that - smooth full bodied and a great taste.
Nice
Like the capsules and so cheap at tesco really tasty coffee and nice flavour
Excellent quality- cheapest around.
I buy my coffee pods from Tesco Direct whenever they are available. They are over a pound a box cheaper than I've found anywhere else. Picking them up in store saves on postage too.