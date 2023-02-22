We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Happy Monkey Apple & Blackcurrant Smoothie 4X180ml

4.3(3)Write a review
£2.30
£0.32/100ml

Product Description

  • A Blend of Crushed fruit, fruit juice from concentrate and natural flavour.
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified™ - All our bananas come from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Plantations
  • Made for kids
  • 100% fruit
  • No bits
  • 1 full portion of fruit
  • Great for lunchboxes
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No sweeteners
  • No additives
  • Pack size: 720ML
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice from Concentrate (81%), Banana Puree (12%), Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (6%), Elderberry Juice from Concentrate (1%), Natural Flavour

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best kept chilled between 0°C to +5°C but can be left out of the fridge for up to 12 hours. For Best Before Date: see above.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well, pierce with straw and enjoy straight away.

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Happy Monkey Ltd,
  • PO Box 10347,
  • CO9 3AH,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Keep in touch
Net Contents

180ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 212kj (50kcal)
Fat Trace
of which saturates Trace
Carbohydrates 12.5g
of which sugar*12.5g
Fibre 0.2g
Protein Trace
Salt Trace
*Naturally found in fruit juice-
As good if not better than the leading Smoothie br

4 stars

As good if not better than the leading Smoothie brand, both my children really enjoy these and it’s a great way to get them to have an extra portion of fruit/veg

Happy Monkey smoothies are the best !

4 stars

My grandchildren love smoothies. They liked this one but not as much as the happy monkey strawberry and banana which is their absolute favourite.

Perfect lunchbox addition

5 stars

My little one loves these smoothies. They’re a firm favourite. They taste delicious and he loves to take them to nursery in his lunchbox.

