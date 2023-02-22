Happy Monkey Apple & Blackcurrant Smoothie 4X180ml

As good if not better than the leading Smoothie br
As good if not better than the leading Smoothie brand, both my children really enjoy these and it’s a great way to get them to have an extra portion of fruit/veg
Happy Monkey smoothies are the best !
My grandchildren love smoothies. They liked this one but not as much as the happy monkey strawberry and banana which is their absolute favourite.
Perfect lunchbox addition
My little one loves these smoothies. They’re a firm favourite. They taste delicious and he loves to take them to nursery in his lunchbox.