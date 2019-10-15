By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oat & Raisin Cookies 5Pack

5(2)Write a review
Oat & Raisin Cookies 5Pack
£ 1.00
£0.20/each
One cookie (42g)
  • Energy744kJ 177kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars15.9g
    18%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1771kJ / 422kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Oat and raisin cookies with mixed spices. Expertly baked in store since 1968 Made with oats, plump raisins and cinnamon for a soft chewy cookie.
  • 5 Oat and Raisin Cookies Made with oats, plump raisins and cinnamon for a soft chewy cookie.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Raisins (22%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Soft Brown Sugar, Oats, Humecant (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Golden Syrup, Invert Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Mixed Spices [Cinnamon, Coriander, Cassia, Ginger, Nutmeg, Fennel, Clove, Cardamom], Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats, Wheat, Milk, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • May contain soya, almond and hazelnut.

Recycling info

Bag. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (42g)
Energy1771kJ / 422kcal744kJ / 177kcal
Fat15.9g6.7g
Saturates6.0g2.5g
Carbohydrate63.6g26.7g
Sugars37.8g15.9g
Fibre2.7g1.1g
Protein4.7g2.0g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain soya, almond and hazelnut.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

Better than finest cookies tasty with plenty fruit and chewy texture

Tasty and moist, it is about time you brought this

5 stars

Tasty and moist, it is about time you brought this product back.

Usually bought next

Tesco Milk Chocolate Cookie 5 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.20/each

Tesco White Chocolate Cookies 5 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.20/each

Tesco Double Chocolate Cookies 5 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.20/each

Tesco Finest Granola Squares 4 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here