Oat & Raisin Cookies 5Pack

Better than finest cookies tasty with plenty fruit and chewy texture
Tasty and moist, it is about time you brought this product back.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1771kJ / 422kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Raisins (22%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Soft Brown Sugar, Oats, Humecant (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Golden Syrup, Invert Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Mixed Spices [Cinnamon, Coriander, Cassia, Ginger, Nutmeg, Fennel, Clove, Cardamom], Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Flavouring.
Produced in the U.K.
5 Servings
Bag. Widely Recycled
5
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cookie (42g)
|Energy
|1771kJ / 422kcal
|744kJ / 177kcal
|Fat
|15.9g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|6.0g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|63.6g
|26.7g
|Sugars
|37.8g
|15.9g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.1g
|Protein
|4.7g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
May contain soya, almond and hazelnut.
