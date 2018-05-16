Qvs Pro Nail Shaper

Product Description
- Pro Nail Shaper
- Abrasive Grading
- G280 Medium / G400 Fine
- Cushioned design which gently moulds to the shape of your nail, reducing friction when filing
- Developed using a unique process and premium magnetic fused filing grit. This process ensures that the nail is removed evenly for optimal shaping and filing
- Beauty starts here
- Nail science
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Our files are long lasting when cared for properly. To clean - gently remove residue with a soft nail brush. Do not immerse in water
Name and address
- Zwilling Beauty Group GmbH,
- Grünewalderstr. 14-22,
- 42657 Solingen,
- Germany.
Return to
- www.qvsbeauty.com
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020