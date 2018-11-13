By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Multipurpose Paper 80Gsm 500 Sheets

Tesco Multipurpose Paper 80Gsm 500 Sheets
£ 3.35
£3.35/each

Product Description

  • 500 sheets of white A4 printing paper
  • 80gsm
  • PEFC
  • General use, smooth white printer paper, For everyday colour or black & white printing, Suitable on both Inkjet & laser printers, PEFC.

Information

Net Contents

500

feels more quality than the price says. good white

5 stars

feels more quality than the price says. good whiteness and smooth feel.

Very impressed. Having always used "brand" paper I

5 stars

Very impressed. Having always used "brand" paper I was wary of this but it works great, double sided on my laser printer & on the inkjet (singled sided). So far I've two reams and not had a paper jam yet.

Great paper

5 stars

Good quality, arrived quickly and would order again

Packaging and some paper damaged.

1 stars

It was delivered to a Tesco local and the packaging and some of the paper was damaged. The store must have known as they had taped some of it up. Should never have been sent in this condition.

It's paper!

4 stars

Reasonable quality, white not off-white like so many cheaper A4 supplies. Also at a good price.

decent paper

5 stars

Good service, friendly and helpful staff. The paper is decent and a reasonable price.

Good quality paper

5 stars

Good value for money. Easy collection from shop. Very pleased with the quality of the paper.

great value

5 stars

decent printer works fine, very cheap, easy to setup easy to u , built in wi fi !

Great value

5 stars

This crisp clean white paper works well in the printer and the photocopier. Great value for money

Excellent value for money

5 stars

Great price and equal quality to that of HP paper and more expensive brands

