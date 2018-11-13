Tesco Multipurpose Paper 80Gsm 500 Sheets

feels more quality than the price says. good white
Very impressed. Having always used "brand" paper I was wary of this but it works great, double sided on my laser printer & on the inkjet (singled sided). So far I've two reams and not had a paper jam yet.
Good quality, arrived quickly and would order again
It was delivered to a Tesco local and the packaging and some of the paper was damaged. The store must have known as they had taped some of it up. Should never have been sent in this condition.
Reasonable quality, white not off-white like so many cheaper A4 supplies. Also at a good price.
Good service, friendly and helpful staff. The paper is decent and a reasonable price.
Good value for money. Easy collection from shop. Very pleased with the quality of the paper.
decent printer works fine, very cheap, easy to setup easy to u , built in wi fi !
This crisp clean white paper works well in the printer and the photocopier. Great value for money
Great price and equal quality to that of HP paper and more expensive brands