Finest* Triple Chocolate Cookie 4 Pack

Perfect Cookies.
Excellent quality, traditional-style Cookies.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1922kJ / 459kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Brown Sugar, Belgian White Chocolate Chunks (12%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks (9%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Belgian Milk Chocolate Chunks (5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Cocoa Powder, Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Fibre, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Invert Sugar, Salt, Flavouring.
4 Servings
Bag. Widely Recycled
4
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cookie (66g)
|Energy
|1922kJ / 459kcal
|1268kJ / 303kcal
|Fat
|20.8g
|13.7g
|Saturates
|11.4g
|7.5g
|Carbohydrate
|61.0g
|40.3g
|Sugars
|40.9g
|27.0g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|1.7g
|Protein
|5.6g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
