Search with a list of items 

Finest* Triple Chocolate Cookie 4 Pack

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.38/each
One cookie
  • Energy1268kJ 303kcal
    15%
  • Fat13.7g
    20%
  • Saturates7.5g
    38%
  • Sugars27.0g
    30%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1922kJ / 459kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Triple Belgian Chocolate Cookies Our Cookies are expertly baked for a soft, chewy texture. These are made with generous chunks of creamy white, smooth milk chocolate and intense dark Belgian chocolate for a rich experience. Expertly baked in store.
  • 4 Triple Belgian Chocolate Cookies Soft, chewy and generously filled with chunks of milk, dark and white Belgian chocolate.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Brown Sugar, Belgian White Chocolate Chunks (12%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks (9%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Belgian Milk Chocolate Chunks (5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Cocoa Powder, Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Fibre, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Invert Sugar, Salt, Flavouring. 

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (66g)
Energy1922kJ / 459kcal1268kJ / 303kcal
Fat20.8g13.7g
Saturates11.4g7.5g
Carbohydrate61.0g40.3g
Sugars40.9g27.0g
Fibre2.5g1.7g
Protein5.6g3.7g
Salt0.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Perfect Cookies.

5 stars

Excellent quality, traditional-style Cookies.

