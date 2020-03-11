By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Qvs Eyelash Curler

Qvs Eyelash Curler
  • Eyelash Curler
  • Uniquely designed with a gentle spring release tension system for smooth curling
  • The soft anti-slip grips are removable for easy cleaning
  • Squeeze gently 2 or 3 times at intervals along the lash length
  • Premium silicone pads for durable and gentle curling
  • Beauty starts here
  • Premium silicone pad + replacements
  • Soft anti-slip grips
  • Uniquely designed
  • Gentle release for extra smooth curling

Produce of

Made in China

  • NEVER use a curler after mascara has been applied

  • Zwilling Beauty Group GmbH,
  • Grünewalderstr. 14-22,
  • 42657 Solingen,
  • Germany.

  • www.qvsbeauty.com

NEVER use a curler after mascara has been applied

