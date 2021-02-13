We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Shazans Halal Beef Burgers Quart Pounders 454G

5(2)Write a review
Shazans Halal Beef Burgers Quart Pounders 454G
£ 4.00
£8.82/kg
A grilled burger (88g) contains:
  • Energy791kJ 189kcal
    10%
  • Fat10.7g
    15%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1455kJ/351kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Spicy Quarter Pound Beef Burgers
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 454G

Information

Ingredients

Beef (88%), Rusk (Wheat Flour, Salt), Water, Spices (Cumin, Chilli, Coriander, Nutmeg), Salt, Garlic Powder, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Herbs (Parsley, Coriander), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dehydrated Onion, Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Soya, Celery and Mustard For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Keep refrigerated between -2ºC and +4ºC. Once opened use immediately. Do not exceed the use by date.Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Important: If the food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking Precautions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Grill
Instructions: 12-16 minutes, Medium/High heat
Remove all packaging. Place under a re-heated medium/high grill 12-16 minutes.
Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Fry in a little oil over a medium/high heat for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Beef origin: UK and Ireland. Produced in the UK, using Fresh & Frozen Meat

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrosting: Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Ensure the product is completely defrosted before cooking. Follow the preparation guidelines.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • CAUTIONS: This product contains raw meat.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Shazan Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 176,
  • Preston,
  • Lancashire,
  • England,

Return to

  • Shazan Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 176,
  • Preston,
  • Lancashire,
  • England,
  • PR1 1GQ.

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g raw as sold contains:A grilled Burger (88g) contains:
Energy 1455kJ/351kcal791kJ/189kcal
Fat 29.0g10.7g
(of which saturates 12.5g4.8g)
Carbohydrate 5.2g4.0g
(of which sugars 0.7g0.4g)
Fibre 1.1g1.2g
Protein 17.9g19.9g
Salt 2.0g2.0g
This pack contains 4 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTIONS: This product contains raw meat.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious, good quality burgers!

5 stars

Delicious, good quality burgers!

5 Star Burgers!

5 stars

By far the tastiest burgers on the market.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here