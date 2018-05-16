Old Mout Cider Berries & Cherries 500Ml

Product Description
- Cider blended with the juice of berries & cherries
- For more information: https://www.oldmoutcider.co.uk/our-ciders
- This tasty tipple occurred when our crisp apples met their match with a bunch of ripe summer berries.
- We love nature and we couldn't craft our tasty cider without it, which is why we like to look after it. Old Mout Ciders are vegan friendly, gluten free and made from natural flavours.
- Best served chilled with ice, strawberries and blueberries.
- We've cut our emissions when making our beers and ciders by 68% since 2008
- Old Mout (rhymes with fruit) was dreamed up in New Zealand's Moutere Valley, over 70 years ago. It started with a cycling trip to England, when New Zealander Wanda Tait sampled the local scrumpy and her taste buds fell in love. On her return to Nelson, she set up the cidery in a shed, and Old Mout was born.
- Years later Justin and Scottie took over from Wanda. The adventurous duo, who were inspired by amazing island fruits, developed a range of award-winning flavours in New Zealand. New Old Mout fruit cider combinations are now available to enjoy in the UK. Whilst our fruit ciders may be rooted in New Zealand, they're all produced right here in the UK - Hereford, to be precise. Even the exotic ones!
- As New Zealander's, we're inspired by nature, so we want to look after it. That's why all of Old Mout's variants are gluten free, vegan friendly and made from natural flavours. All our packaging is 100% recyclable too. Since 2018, Old Mout has partnered with the World Wildlife Fund to help protect habitats. Together, we've helped protect over 500,000 acres of natural habitat around the world, so animals, like our little kiwi bird, can thrive.
- A fruity little number
- Pronounced incorrectly since 1947
- Established in Nelson, New Zealand
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites for freshness
Alcohol Units
2.0
ABV
4.0% vol
Country
Produce of the EU
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
- Consumer careline 0345 303 0351
- consumercare@oldmoutcider.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml ℮
