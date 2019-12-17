Birds Eye Field Fresh Supersweet Sweetcorn 690G
- Energy306kJ 72kcal4%
- Fat0.5g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars2.5g3%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Supersweet Sweetcorn
- Enjoy Supersweet Sweetcorn as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- For more visit bridseye.co.uk
- Our Supersweet Sweetcorn is a source of fibre which is good for a healthy diet and is also a source of folic acid which is great for your immune system*. What's more, our sweetcorn is picked and frozen within hours for the perfect taste and to retain nutrients.
- *Folic acid contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- One 80g serving of Birds Eye Supersweet Sweetcorn provides one of your recommended 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables.
- Forever Food Together
- We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
- Source of fibre
- 1 of 5 a day servings
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 690g
- Folic acid contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Source of fibre
Information
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or coolerSee back of pack for best before end date
Cooking Instructions
Boil
Instructions: Alternatively, boil 2 mins
Place in a pan and add sufficient boiling.
Water to cover.
Bring back to the boil.
Cover and simmer for 2 minutes.
Drain and serve.
Season to taste.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Preparation and Usage
- Looking for inspiration?
- Why not try using our Supersweet Sweetcorn to make sweetcorn fritters - delicious and perfect tasting every time! Sweetcorn also makes the perfect addition to any of your favourite pasta dishes or stir fries. Simply stir in for a burst of natural goodness and continue to cook until tender and piping hot throughout.
Number of uses
8 Servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Packing. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
Return to
- Careline information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
- www.birdseye.co.uk
- If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.
Net Contents
690g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Serving (80g) Microwaved Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|378kJ
|306kJ
|- kcal
|90kcal
|72kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|0.5g
|of which Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.0g
|14.0g
|of which Sugars
|3.1g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.0g
|Protein
|<0.01g
|0.01g
|Folic Acid
|35µg 18% NRV**
|28µg 14% NRV**
|**Average value when microwaved according to pack instructions
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
