Birds Eye Country Mix 690G

It’s got peas just want nice. Eh without peas
It’s got peas just want nice. Eh without peas
Don’t waste your money
Just buy the veg and make it yourself. its full of bits you’d throw away. Very disappointed
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Cauliflower (25%), Carrot (25%), Peas (25%), Broccoli (25%)
Store in a freezer at -18°C or coolerSee back of pack for best before end date
Boil
Instructions: Alternatively, boil 2 1/2 mins
Place in a pan and add sufficient boiling water to cover.
Bring back to the boil.
Cover and simmer for 2 1/2 minutes.
Drain and serve.
Season to taste.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To prepare...
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
4 Servings per pack
690g ℮
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Serving (160g) Microwaved Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|179kJ
|288kJ
|- kcal
|43kcal
|69kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|1.0g
|- of which Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|7.9g
|- of which Sugars
|3.6g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|5.4g
|Protein
|2.7g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.04g
|Vitamin A
|492µg 62% NRV#
|787µg 98% NRV#
|Vitamin C
|23mg 29% NRV#
|37mg 46% NRV#
|#Average value when microwaved according to pack instructions
|-
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019