Birds Eye Country Mix 690G

2(2)Write a review
£ 2.00
£2.90/kg

Offer

Per serving (160g) microwaved provides:
  • Energy288kJ 69kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt0.04g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Broccoli and cauliflower florets, sliced carrots and garden peas.
  • Enjoy Country Mixed Vegetables as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Our Country Mixed Vegetables are a source of Vitamin C and a rich source of Vitamin A so they are great for your immune system* and for your vision**. They are also high in fibre which is good for a healthy diet. What's more, our Country Mixed Vegetables are picked and frozen within hours to create the perfect taste and to retain nutrients.
  • *Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • **Vitamin A contributes to the maintenance of normal vision
  • One 160g serving of Birds Eye Country Mix provides 2 of your recommended 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables.
  • 2 of 5 a day servings
  • Source of vitamin C
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 690g
Information

Ingredients

Cauliflower (25%), Carrot (25%), Peas (25%), Broccoli (25%)

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or coolerSee back of pack for best before end date

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: Alternatively, boil 2 1/2 mins
Place in a pan and add sufficient boiling water to cover.
Bring back to the boil.
Cover and simmer for 2 1/2 minutes.
Drain and serve.
Season to taste.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To prepare...
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Preparation and Usage

  • Looking for inspiration?
  • Serve as an accompaniment to a traditional Sunday roast or mix into casseroles or pasta bakes to add some natural goodness*/** into your midweek meals. Simply stir in and continue to cook until tender and piping hot throughout.

Number of uses

4 Servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
Net Contents

690g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Serving (160g) Microwaved Provides:
Energy - kJ179kJ288kJ
- kcal43kcal69kcal
Fat 0.6g1.0g
- of which Saturates 0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate 4.9g7.9g
- of which Sugars 3.6g5.7g
Fibre 3.4g5.4g
Protein 2.7g4.3g
Salt 0.03g0.04g
Vitamin A 492µg 62% NRV#787µg 98% NRV#
Vitamin C 23mg 29% NRV#37mg 46% NRV#
#Average value when microwaved according to pack instructions--
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

It’s got peas just want nice. Eh without peas

3 stars

It’s got peas just want nice. Eh without peas

Don’t waste your money

1 stars

Just buy the veg and make it yourself. its full of bits you’d throw away. Very disappointed

