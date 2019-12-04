By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mars Refuel Sportscap 376Ml

Mars Refuel Sportscap 376Ml
£ 1.35
£0.36/100ml

Offer

1/2 = 188ml
  • Energy552kJ 131kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 294kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate and Caramel Flavour Milk Drink (UHT)
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 376ml

Information

Ingredients

Milk (2.2% Fat) (75%), Water, Sugar, Fructose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Powder (0.6%), Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids from Vegetable Source, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Salt, Cane Molasses

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Chill Well, Shake Well

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 188ml

Warnings

  • Warning:
  • Cap Choke Risk.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars.
  • Ireland:
  • Mars,
  • Box 3856,

Return to

  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars,
  • Consumer Care.
  • 0845 0450042
  • Ireland:
  • Mars,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • www.marsmilk.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

376ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml188ml (%*)
Energy 294kJ552kJ (7%)
-70kcal131kcal (7%)
Fat 2.1g3.9g (6%)
of which saturates 1.4g2.6g (13%)
Carbohydrate 9.6g18.1g (7%)
of which sugars 9.6g18.0g (20%)
Protein 3.0g5.7g (11%)
Salt 0.22g0.41g (7%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Cap Choke Risk.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

