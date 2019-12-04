Mars Refuel Sportscap 376Ml
- Energy552kJ 131kcal7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 294kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate and Caramel Flavour Milk Drink (UHT)
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 376ml
Information
Ingredients
Milk (2.2% Fat) (75%), Water, Sugar, Fructose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Powder (0.6%), Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids from Vegetable Source, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Salt, Cane Molasses
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Chill Well, Shake Well
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 188ml
Warnings
- Warning:
- Cap Choke Risk.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars.
- Ireland:
- Mars,
- Box 3856,
Return to
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars,
- Consumer Care.
- 0845 0450042
- Ireland:
- Mars,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- www.marsmilk.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
376ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|188ml (%*)
|Energy
|294kJ
|552kJ (7%)
|-
|70kcal
|131kcal (7%)
|Fat
|2.1g
|3.9g (6%)
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|2.6g (13%)
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|18.1g (7%)
|of which sugars
|9.6g
|18.0g (20%)
|Protein
|3.0g
|5.7g (11%)
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.41g (7%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Cap Choke Risk.
