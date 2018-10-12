Tesco Rice Cakes Milk Chocolate 70G

OMG I just love these. Whether on the go or at work or home ... Always have a stock. Just the best rice cakes. What can I say, what a price!
Would recommend these to everyone. Just the tastiest.
Indulgent but light
Delicious chocolate but not too much, light crunchy rice cake. This is Low in calories but still a treat.
Tasty, filling & good value for money
A nice crisp rice cake with a reasonably thick layer of real chocolate on the top. Very tasty snack. There are 4 in each pack which is great value for the cost. I have tried other, much dearer, so-called 'brand names' and not found them as good as these Tesco's own ones.