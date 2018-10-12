By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rice Cakes Milk Chocolate 70G

5(3)Write a review
£ 0.79
£1.13/100g
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2012kJ / 480kcal

Product Description

  • Rice cakes with milk chocolate
  • Made with puffed brown rice and dipped in smooth chocolate
  • Sweet & crunchy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk chocolate (58%)(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla), Brown Rice (42%).

Allergy Information

  • Contains soya and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2012kJ / 480kcal
Fat 21.4g
of which saturates 13.0g
Carbohydrate 63.1g
of which sugars 30.1g
Fibre 3.1g
Protein 7.2g
Salt 0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

OMG I just love these. Whether on the go or at work or home ... Always have a stock. Just the best rice cakes. What can I say, what a price!

5 stars

Would recommend these to everyone. Just the tastiest.

Indulgent but light

5 stars

Delicious chocolate but not too much, light crunchy rice cake. This is Low in calories but still a treat.

Tasty, filling & good value for money

5 stars

A nice crisp rice cake with a reasonably thick layer of real chocolate on the top. Very tasty snack. There are 4 in each pack which is great value for the cost. I have tried other, much dearer, so-called 'brand names' and not found them as good as these Tesco's own ones.

