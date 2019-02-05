By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ritz Breaks Original 190G

5 biscuits = (31.6 g)
  • Energy614 kJ 146 kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.7 g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5 g
    3%
  • Sugars2.9 g
    3%
  • Salt0.40 g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1943 kJ

Product Description

  • Savoury crackers.
  • Break these bite-size treats for a handy snack, save some for later... or don't! However you eat them, you'll love the melt-in-the-mouth texture of Ritz Breaks
  • Individual packs of 5 delicious Original Ritz savoury biscuits made of 3 crackers to snap off and enjoy
  • Perfect for on-the-go and for a convenient afternoon snack
  • Baked not fried
  • Contains 6 individual portions of 5 savoury biscuits
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates, Calcium Phosphates), Salt, Barley Malt Flour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Chloride, Sodium Gluconate)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before date, see top of pack.

Number of uses

1 Pack = 6 x 5 x Biscuit

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g1 biscuit (6.25 g)5 biscuits (31.6 g)%* / 5 biscuits (31.6 g)
Energy 1943 kJ121 kJ614 kJ
-463 kcal29 kcal146 kcal7 %
Fat 18 g1.1 g5.7 g8 %
of which saturates 1.7 g0.1 g0.5 g3 %
Carbohydrate 65 g4.1 g21 g8 %
of which sugars 9.1 g0.6 g2.9 g3 %
Fibre 3.5 g0.2 g1.1 g-
Protein 8.4 g0.5 g2.6 g5 %
Salt 1.26 g0.08 g0.40 g7 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

fab snack and no nuts

5 stars

My kids love these, in a nut free school they make a tasty break time snack, enough snack to hit the spot.

