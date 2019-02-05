Ritz Breaks Original 190G

fab snack and no nuts
My kids love these, in a nut free school they make a tasty break time snack, enough snack to hit the spot.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1943 kJ
Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates, Calcium Phosphates), Salt, Barley Malt Flour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Chloride, Sodium Gluconate)
Store in a cool dry place.For best before date, see top of pack.
1 Pack = 6 x 5 x Biscuit
190g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|1 biscuit (6.25 g)
|5 biscuits (31.6 g)
|%* / 5 biscuits (31.6 g)
|Energy
|1943 kJ
|121 kJ
|614 kJ
|-
|463 kcal
|29 kcal
|146 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|18 g
|1.1 g
|5.7 g
|8 %
|of which saturates
|1.7 g
|0.1 g
|0.5 g
|3 %
|Carbohydrate
|65 g
|4.1 g
|21 g
|8 %
|of which sugars
|9.1 g
|0.6 g
|2.9 g
|3 %
|Fibre
|3.5 g
|0.2 g
|1.1 g
|-
|Protein
|8.4 g
|0.5 g
|2.6 g
|5 %
|Salt
|1.26 g
|0.08 g
|0.40 g
|7 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
