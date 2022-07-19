Vera Wang Princess Eau De Toilette Spray 100Ml

Beautiful scent
A VERA WANG Customer
I bought this purfume for my girls. The bottle was irresponsible for my princesses. And the scent is so light but yet amazing. This is a must have to your collection. I am a sucker for beautiful but light scented perfume and as you can see I love it so much I got two.
Smells amazing!
A VERA WANG Customer
I love this perfume. Smells sweet, just a bit strong. It does last all day long, which is what I love the most. Definitely recommend
Sensual yet not Overpowering Scent
A VERA WANG Customer
A very light floral scent with amber and woodsy undertones. It's not too overpowering and gives the right amount of scent. It's long lasting as well.
This scent is my
A VERA WANG Customer
This scent is my favorite it's not too strong it's a light floral scent and it's my new go too I love the way it smells
Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette Spray
A VERA WANG Customer
I really like this light, Spring and Summer scent, it's suited more for the younger people because it doesn't have long lasting power. I would recommend this product to anyone who enjoys floral vanilla fragrances without being overly sweet. Since it is a "Limited Edition"…. my Princess…the perfume is what they remember!
Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette spray
A VERA WANG Customer
Vera wang princess spray is really a nice scent it is a fruity light scent smell, if you like a fruit and vanilla smell this is for you I love Vera wang perfume products it's a good price also no dislike, I recommend it.
This is my mom's
A VERA WANG Customer
This is my mom's favorite perfume but she let me try it and it smells amazing! This is a great gift for anybody who's a perfume lover. 10/10 recommend.
Do you want to imagine yourself as a real princess
A VERA WANG Customer
******Appearance****** The bottle design is something you can't resist! Maybe someone will find it too infantile, but I really like it. The bottle is made of thick transparent glass, along the edges of the back surface there are edges, due to which it looks like a precious stone in the shape of a heart. The bottle perfectly "stands" and "lies on its back", is securely stable, you don't have to worry that it will fall and break. Also on the front surface there are black inscriptions - the brand and name of the toilet water. The fragrance belongs to the oriental floral group. By the way, my favorite!)) But the notes contain a whole basket of various fruits, so I would also add that this fragrance is also fruity. But to be honest, according to my impressions, this is definitely a gourmand fragrance, and I adore these with all my heart. For me, Vera Wang "Princes" is a very cozy, insanely delicious and warm fragrance. In it you want to wrap yourself up in a cool spring and rainy autumn. On me, it opens up exactly the way I expected and the way I would like it to. When applying the fragrance from the first notes, I feel sweetness, but at the same time it's not at all cloying, that's just everything I like: it seems to me vanilla, lily and juicy, ripe apricots, and quite a bit of bulk apples. But I don't feel tangerines at all, maybe it is so harmoniously woven into this basket of fruits that it feels different and therefore I can't single it out. After a few minutes, the aroma transforms - the notes of the heart are revealed: I feel the tiare flower (oh, how I love it), exquisite dark chocolate with filling (I don't like to eat this, but I really smell it) and my favorite tuberose (well, how without her!) Incredible and delicious cocktail! The base loop is manifested in the bewitching sound of amber, vanilla and quite a bit of woody notes, giving the fragrance a special appeal. Persistence. This is the only small drawback, in my opinion, that this eau de toilette has, but for this I will not reduce the rating, because I understand perfectly well that, firstly, this is not a luxury fragrance, and secondly, this is the concentration of the toilet water, and For its price range, it meets all the parameters. In fact, durability is not bad, it's downtime that I'm capricious in this regard. It lasts 1 day on clothes, I smell the fragrance the next day, but I still update it a little. But on the skin and on the hair for about 3 hours, but after 1-1.5 hours there is already a faint echo of the aroma, but again I want to note that I have a cold skin type and the aromas fly off quite quickly
I Love the sweet,
A VERA WANG Customer
I Love the sweet, soft n delicious smell and it last for a lot of hours. Love her line of perfumes they are amazing.