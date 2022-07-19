Vera Wang Princess Eau De Toilette Spray 100Ml

Do you want to imagine yourself as a real princess

A VERA WANG Customer

18th May 2022

******Appearance****** The bottle design is something you can't resist! Maybe someone will find it too infantile, but I really like it. The bottle is made of thick transparent glass, along the edges of the back surface there are edges, due to which it looks like a precious stone in the shape of a heart. The bottle perfectly "stands" and "lies on its back", is securely stable, you don't have to worry that it will fall and break. Also on the front surface there are black inscriptions - the brand and name of the toilet water. The fragrance belongs to the oriental floral group. By the way, my favorite!)) But the notes contain a whole basket of various fruits, so I would also add that this fragrance is also fruity. But to be honest, according to my impressions, this is definitely a gourmand fragrance, and I adore these with all my heart. For me, Vera Wang "Princes" is a very cozy, insanely delicious and warm fragrance. In it you want to wrap yourself up in a cool spring and rainy autumn. On me, it opens up exactly the way I expected and the way I would like it to. When applying the fragrance from the first notes, I feel sweetness, but at the same time it's not at all cloying, that's just everything I like: it seems to me vanilla, lily and juicy, ripe apricots, and quite a bit of bulk apples. But I don't feel tangerines at all, maybe it is so harmoniously woven into this basket of fruits that it feels different and therefore I can't single it out. After a few minutes, the aroma transforms - the notes of the heart are revealed: I feel the tiare flower (oh, how I love it), exquisite dark chocolate with filling (I don't like to eat this, but I really smell it) and my favorite tuberose (well, how without her!) Incredible and delicious cocktail! The base loop is manifested in the bewitching sound of amber, vanilla and quite a bit of woody notes, giving the fragrance a special appeal. Persistence. This is the only small drawback, in my opinion, that this eau de toilette has, but for this I will not reduce the rating, because I understand perfectly well that, firstly, this is not a luxury fragrance, and secondly, this is the concentration of the toilet water, and For its price range, it meets all the parameters. In fact, durability is not bad, it's downtime that I'm capricious in this regard. It lasts 1 day on clothes, I smell the fragrance the next day, but I still update it a little. But on the skin and on the hair for about 3 hours, but after 1-1.5 hours there is already a faint echo of the aroma, but again I want to note that I have a cold skin type and the aromas fly off quite quickly