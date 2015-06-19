By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gallo Family Vineyards Summer Rose 75 Cl

4(5)Write a review
image 1 of Gallo Family Vineyards Summer Rose 75 Cl
£ 4.75
£4.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Reduced alcohol wine based drink
  • Product Style
  • A delicate light-bodied and fruity wine with flavours of juicy strawberry and peach
  • In 1933, brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded a winery in California with nothing but a love of wine and a lot of determination. Four generations later we continue to craft great-tasting wines for every occasion.
  • Wine of U.S.A.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Summer Rosé is a delicate light-bodied and fruity wine with flavours of juicy strawberry and peach. Enjoy chilled.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

4.1

ABV

5.5% vol

Producer

Gallo Family Vineyards

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Cal Dennison

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Rosé Grape Blend

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for Gallo Family Vineyards Summer Rosé were harvested at optimum ripeness during cool night temperatures to preserve the fresh fruit flavours. The winemaker selected particularly aromatic yeast strains and employed a moderate fermentation process, which together have enhanced the natural flavours and expressive mouthfeel of this wine. Proper storage after fermentation has preserved the natural bright flavours and balance in the wine.

History

  • In 1933, brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded a winery in California with nothing but a love for wine and a lot of determination. Four generations later we continue to craft great-tasting wines for every occasion.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for Gallo Family Vineyards Summer Rosé were harvested from select vineyards in the Central Valley. This location, at the mouth of the Sacramento Delta, offers an environment during the growing season in which the grapes see plenty of hang time. Grapes enjoy the characteristic warm California days and cool nights - ideal conditions for perfectly ripe fruit.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.

Produce of

Product of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • By:

Return to

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • gallofamily.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

SUMMER BLUSH

4 stars

MY WIFES FAVOURITE TIPPLE AND WHEN ITS ON OFFER IT IS GREAT VALUE AT TESCO.

A nice summery wine!

4 stars

Light and fruity with almost a hint of sparkle. At only 5.5% it's a decent low alcohol rose wine. Would definitely buy again :)

Easy drinkable wine

5 stars

I wanted a really pleasant tasting wine,with a low alcohol content, and this fits the bill perfectly,lovely peachy/strawberry over note , very drinkable. And good value for money,

Gallo Family Summer Rose

4 stars

Very nice, refreshing wine and clean on the palate

Delightful low alcohol for all occasions

4 stars

Delightful the Gallo Family Vineyards Summer Rosé, it is refreshing, I served as an aperitif, well chilled and it went down a treat. I was slightly concerned when chilled there was a snowflake like sediment swilling round in the wine, but it was totally delicious and a wine buff (friend) said something to do with the sugars, I think! Luckily it is low alcohol because it is so moor-ish, you cannot have too much. Definitely recommended, and I will buy again as it would be great for those summer evenings or afternoon parties when drivers want to have a social drink, cool refreshing and a great price when purchased on discount.

