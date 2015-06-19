Gallo Family Vineyards Summer Rose 75 Cl

SUMMER BLUSH
MY WIFES FAVOURITE TIPPLE AND WHEN ITS ON OFFER IT IS GREAT VALUE AT TESCO.
A nice summery wine!
Light and fruity with almost a hint of sparkle. At only 5.5% it's a decent low alcohol rose wine. Would definitely buy again :)
Easy drinkable wine
I wanted a really pleasant tasting wine,with a low alcohol content, and this fits the bill perfectly,lovely peachy/strawberry over note , very drinkable. And good value for money,
Gallo Family Summer Rose
Very nice, refreshing wine and clean on the palate
Delightful low alcohol for all occasions
Delightful the Gallo Family Vineyards Summer Rosé, it is refreshing, I served as an aperitif, well chilled and it went down a treat. I was slightly concerned when chilled there was a snowflake like sediment swilling round in the wine, but it was totally delicious and a wine buff (friend) said something to do with the sugars, I think! Luckily it is low alcohol because it is so moor-ish, you cannot have too much. Definitely recommended, and I will buy again as it would be great for those summer evenings or afternoon parties when drivers want to have a social drink, cool refreshing and a great price when purchased on discount.