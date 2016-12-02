Davidoff Coolwater F Eau De Toilette Spray 30Ml

Davidoff design house launched Cool Water Woman in 1996 as a floral aquatic fragrance for women. Cool Water Woman is inspired by the world's most gorgeous bodies of water. The luxuriant, languid pool of Kauai, the clear, spring-fed lakes of Bavarian Alps, the vigorous rushing streams of northern Scotland, the blue seas of the South Pacific. The character of Cool Water Woman evokes the spirit of these most luminous waters. The scent notes consist of citrus, honeydew melon, quince and pineapple followed by lotus, lily, may rose, jasmine and muguet enriched musk, vanilla, peach, sandalwood, orris and vetiver to create the impression of a cool ocean sea breeze. This popular fragrance is perfect for women of all ages and it has been suggested to be worn during the daytime.

Davidoff design house launched Cool Water Woman in 1996 as a floral aquatic fragrance for women. Cool Water Woman is inspired by the world's most gorgeous bodies of water. The luxuriant, languid pool of Kauai, the clear, spring-fed lakes of Bavarian Alps, the vigorous rushing streams of northern Scotland, the blue seas of the South Pacific. The character of Cool Water Woman evokes the spirit of these most luminous waters. The scent notes consist of citrus, honeydew melon, quince and pineapple followed by lotus, lily, may rose, jasmine and muguet enriched musk, vanilla, peach, sandalwood, orris and vetiver to create the impression of a cool ocean sea breeze. This popular fragrance is perfect for women of all ages and it has been suggested to be worn during the daytime.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023