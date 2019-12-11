By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fillipo Berio Pesto Sundried Tomato 190G
£ 2.00
£1.06/100g

Product Description

  • Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto
  • For further exciting recipe ideas visit: www.filippoberio.com
  • Containing over 40% sun-dried tomatoes and prepared using only the finest ingredients, this pesto is bursting with the flavour of rich, sweet tomatoes.
  • Made with over 40% sun dried tomatoes
  • Non-vegetarian cheese
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Sun-Dried Tomatoes (40.2%), Sunflower Oil, Basil (8.8%), Tomato Pulp, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cashew Nuts, Grana Padano Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Red Beet, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Cashew Nuts, Milk

Storage

Refrigerate once opened and use within two weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • For 4 servings, stir a jar of Filippo Berio Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto into 500g of freshly cooked pasta.

Warnings

  • MAY CONTAIN SMALL FRAGMENT OF NUT SHELL

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Salov SpA,
  • via Montramito 1600,
  • 55040 Massarosa (Lucca),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • Salov SpA,
  • via Montramito 1600,
  • 55040 Massarosa (Lucca),
  • Italy.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2002 kJ - 484 kcal
Fat42g
of which saturates3,9g
Carbohydrate 18g
of which sugars5,5g
Protein7,3g
Salt2,8g

Safety information

