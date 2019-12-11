Fillipo Berio Pesto Sundried Tomato 190G

Product Description
- Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto
- Containing over 40% sun-dried tomatoes and prepared using only the finest ingredients, this pesto is bursting with the flavour of rich, sweet tomatoes.
- Made with over 40% sun dried tomatoes
- Non-vegetarian cheese
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
Sun-Dried Tomatoes (40.2%), Sunflower Oil, Basil (8.8%), Tomato Pulp, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cashew Nuts, Grana Padano Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Red Beet, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cashew Nuts, Milk
Storage
Refrigerate once opened and use within two weeks.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
- For 4 servings, stir a jar of Filippo Berio Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto into 500g of freshly cooked pasta.
Warnings
- MAY CONTAIN SMALL FRAGMENT OF NUT SHELL
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Salov SpA,
- via Montramito 1600,
- 55040 Massarosa (Lucca),
- Italy.
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2002 kJ - 484 kcal
|Fat
|42g
|of which saturates
|3,9g
|Carbohydrate
|18g
|of which sugars
|5,5g
|Protein
|7,3g
|Salt
|2,8g
Safety information
MAY CONTAIN SMALL FRAGMENT OF NUT SHELL
