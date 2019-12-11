By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fillipo Berio Pesto Classic Green 190G

Fillipo Berio Pesto Classic Green 190G
£ 2.00
£1.06/100g

Product Description

  • Classic Pesto
  • For further recipe ideas visit: www.filippoberio.com
  • Produced in Liguria, the home of Pesto, this versatile classic is bursting with the taste of Italian basil.
  • Made with Italian basil
  • Non-vegetarian cheese
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Italian Basil (36%), Olive Oil (20%), Sunflower Oil, Grana Padano Cheese (Milk), Cashew Nuts, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Potato Flakes, Salt, Sugar, Pecorino Romano Cheese (from Ewe's Milk), Pine Nuts, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Glucono Delta Lactone)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Cashew Nuts, Milk

Storage

Refrigerate once opened and use within two weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • For 4 servings, stir a jar of Filippo Berio Classic Pesto into 500g of freshly cooked pasta.

Warnings

  • MAY CONTAIN SMALL FRAGMENTS OF NUT SHELL

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Salov SpA,
  • Via Montramito 1600 - 55040,
  • Massarosa (LU),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • Salov SpA,
  • Via Montramito 1600 - 55040,
  • Massarosa (LU),
  • Italy.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g)
Energy 1897kJ - 460 kcal
Fat 46g
of which saturates 4,1g
Carbohydrate 5,5g
of which sugars 2,4g
Protein 5,3g
Salt 3,0g

Safety information

MAY CONTAIN SMALL FRAGMENTS OF NUT SHELL

