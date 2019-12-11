Fillipo Berio Pesto Classic Green 190G

Product Description
- Classic Pesto
- Produced in Liguria, the home of Pesto, this versatile classic is bursting with the taste of Italian basil.
- Made with Italian basil
- Non-vegetarian cheese
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
Italian Basil (36%), Olive Oil (20%), Sunflower Oil, Grana Padano Cheese (Milk), Cashew Nuts, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Potato Flakes, Salt, Sugar, Pecorino Romano Cheese (from Ewe's Milk), Pine Nuts, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Glucono Delta Lactone)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cashew Nuts, Milk
Storage
Refrigerate once opened and use within two weeks.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
- For 4 servings, stir a jar of Filippo Berio Classic Pesto into 500g of freshly cooked pasta.
Warnings
- MAY CONTAIN SMALL FRAGMENTS OF NUT SHELL
Name and address
Produced for:
- Salov SpA,
- Via Montramito 1600 - 55040,
- Massarosa (LU),
- Italy.
Return to
- Salov SpA,
- Via Montramito 1600 - 55040,
- Massarosa (LU),
- Italy.
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g)
|Energy
|1897kJ - 460 kcal
|Fat
|46g
|of which saturates
|4,1g
|Carbohydrate
|5,5g
|of which sugars
|2,4g
|Protein
|5,3g
|Salt
|3,0g
Safety information
