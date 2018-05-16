By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oreo Ice Cream 480Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Oreo Ice Cream 480Ml
£ 2.50
£0.52/100ml
100ml/~76g
  • Energy756kJ 180kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 994 kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream with Crushed Chocolate Flavour Biscuits
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480ml

Information

Ingredients

Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Crushed Chocolate Flavour Biscuits (13%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6.5%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium, Ammonium and Sodium Carbonates), Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E471, E477), Flavourings, Stabilisers (E412, E410)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen. Store below -18°C.For best before end see base of tub.

Number of uses

Tub contains approx. 5 servings

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of Froneri International plc,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of Froneri International plc,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Consumer Service
  • www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

480ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g**100ml/~76g%*(100ml/~76g)Reference Intake*
Energy 994 kJ756 kJ9%8400 kJ
-237 kcal180 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 11g8.6g12%70g
of which Saturates 8.7g6.6g33%20g
Carbohydrate 30g23g9%260g
of which Sugars 19g14g16%90g
Fibre 0.7g0.5g--
Protein 3.7g2.8g6%50g
Salt 0.26g0.20g3%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Tub contains approx. 5 servings----
**1 Portion (100ml/~76g)----

