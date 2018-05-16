Oreo Ice Cream 480Ml

- Energy756kJ 180kcal9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 994 kJ
Product Description
- Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream with Crushed Chocolate Flavour Biscuits
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 480ml
Information
Ingredients
Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Crushed Chocolate Flavour Biscuits (13%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6.5%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium, Ammonium and Sodium Carbonates), Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E471, E477), Flavourings, Stabilisers (E412, E410)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Keep frozen. Store below -18°C.For best before end see base of tub.
Number of uses
Tub contains approx. 5 servings
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of Froneri International plc,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.froneri.uk.com
Net Contents
480ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|**100ml/~76g
|%*(100ml/~76g)
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|994 kJ
|756 kJ
|9%
|8400 kJ
|-
|237 kcal
|180 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|11g
|8.6g
|12%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|8.7g
|6.6g
|33%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|30g
|23g
|9%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|19g
|14g
|16%
|90g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.5g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.7g
|2.8g
|6%
|50g
|Salt
|0.26g
|0.20g
|3%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tub contains approx. 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**1 Portion (100ml/~76g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
