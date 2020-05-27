John West Foods Tuna Chunks In Sunflower Oil 145G
New
Product Description
- Tuna Chunks in Sunflower Oil
- 100% Traceable
- john-west.com
- Track your can
- John West, the fisherman, was a real stickler for quality, always insisting on the best. That's why today we still hand select our fish for guaranteed quality, so we can continue to serve you the finest and tastiest tuna the oceans have to offer.
- Pack size: 95G
Information
Ingredients
Tuna, Sunflower Oil, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Refrigerate any unused product and consume within 2 daysFor Best Before End: See End of Can
Warnings
- ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- John West Foods Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
Return to
- Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
- www.john-west.com
Drained weight
95g
Net Contents
145g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|754 kJ/180 kcal
|Fat
|8.0g
|(of which saturates)
|(1.0g)
|Carbohydrate
|0.0g
|(of which sugars)
|(0.0g)
|Protein
|27.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
Safety information
