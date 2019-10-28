Tesco Pesto Pasta With Semi Dried Tomatoes 225G
- Energy1814kJ 433kcal22%
- Fat18.2g26%
- Saturates3.2g16%
- Sugars6.5g7%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 806kJ / 192kcal
Product Description
- Cooked pasta dressed with basil pesto and vinaigrette dressing and topped with marinated semi dried tomatoes and spinach.
- No mayonnaise
- Fork included
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Basil Pesto [Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Basil, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Marinated Semi Dried Tomatoes (8%) [Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano], Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Basil, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Mustard Seeds, Salt, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Tarragon Oil, Thyme, Clove, Nutmeg, Ground Pimento, Ground Turmeric.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Label. Paper widely recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (225g)
|Energy
|806kJ / 192kcal
|1814kJ / 433kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|18.2g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|23.4g
|52.7g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|6.5g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|3.8g
|Protein
|5.6g
|12.6g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
