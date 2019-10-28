By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pesto Pasta With Semi Dried Tomatoes 225G

Tesco Pesto Pasta With Semi Dried Tomatoes 225G
  • Energy1814kJ 433kcal
    22%
  • Fat18.2g
    26%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 806kJ / 192kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta dressed with basil pesto and vinaigrette dressing and topped with marinated semi dried tomatoes and spinach.
  • Rich & Herby.
  • No mayonnaise
  • Fork included
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Basil Pesto [Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Basil, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Marinated Semi Dried Tomatoes (8%) [Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano], Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Basil, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Mustard Seeds, Salt, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Tarragon Oil, Thyme, Clove, Nutmeg, Ground Pimento, Ground Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Label. Paper widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (225g)
Energy806kJ / 192kcal1814kJ / 433kcal
Fat8.1g18.2g
Saturates1.4g3.2g
Carbohydrate23.4g52.7g
Sugars2.9g6.5g
Fibre1.7g3.8g
Protein5.6g12.6g
Salt0.6g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

