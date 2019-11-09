Dark Horse Chardonnay 75Cl

Awful
Truly awful wine - pure sugar - that bad I poured it down the drain. Avoid if you have any sort of a palate. Can I give it zero stars!
Coconut flavoured wine.
Simply awful wine. If you like your Chardonnay to taste of coconut (Malibu) then this is the one for you. Very disappointing.
Awful
This was one of my favorite wines, that was until my last purchase. It is truly awful and by looking at other supplier sites,it appears that it is now being shipped in bulk from the USA and screw top bottled here in the UK. Some people have even contacted the vineyard direct to complain! It used to be a creamy classic Californian Chardonnay, now it has no depth or body and is slightly fizzy on opening. After the first bottle,It all got sent back for a refund.Lets hope that they go back to bottling it in the USA with proper corks as it used to be.
Great wine but watch out for vintage
One of my best finds this year, and I hunt around for it to find the cheapest deal. However just bought, unwittingly, some of the new 2015 vintage (has screw tops rather than corks) and it might as well be a different wine - much less oaky, more flowered and not at all nice to my pallet, so I returned the rest
Lovely Wine
Good Californian Chardonnay, deep tones, easy drinking.
Delicious
One of our favourites, rounded, bold, full of soft lovely flavours, don't over chill-this knocks out some of the taste and flattens the finish
Dark Hirse
Very difficult to find an old fashioned 'oaky' Chardonnay but this is as close as you can get without paying silly money.
Classy Chardonnay
as someone who cannot drink wine that has a citrose flavour to it I can recomend this oaky tasting white wine from California real easy on the pallet
This Chardonnay is fantastic
Totally agree with all the other reviews on here - this is a fantastic wine. From the first sniff, you know it is great. Superb depth and wonderful aftertaste for a good value wine. We will be buying again.
delightful
In old age I am unable to drink a ything harsh, this wine is really good value, it has all the attributes of a good Chardonnay