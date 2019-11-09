By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dark Horse Chardonnay 75Cl

4(19)Write a review
image 1 of Dark Horse Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 8.50
£8.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White American Wine
  • A bold with big personality, this Chardonnay showcases bright flavours of apple, pear, caramel and a creamy, full-bodied finish.
  • Dark Horse winemaker, Beth Liston, believes that fortune favours the bold. Her pioneering approach to viticulture and winemaking champions originality and above all, taste.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • IWSC Silver 2017 - Judges' Score: 80 - 85.9
  • 21st Berlin wine trophy - 2017
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Dark Horse Chardonnay offers bright, abundant aromas of baked apple and peaches, layered with buttery notes of toasted oak and caramel. Its rich flavours are nicely complemented by refreshingly crisp acidity, culminating in a smooth, lingering finish

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Dark Horse wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Beth Liston

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for our Chardonnay were selected from premier California vineyards by our Winemaker Beth Liston. In 2015, the warm and dry weather combined with minimal heat spikes made the growing season ideal. Canopy management played a key role in allowing just the right amount of sunlight on the berries, resulting in a perfect balance of flavour and acidity in the glass. Grape yields were down from last year, producing fruit with very vibrant flavours and aromas.

History

  • At Dark Horse Wine, we wholeheartedly believe that fortune favours the bold. Winemaker Beth Liston marshals the best agricultural and winemaking resources from around the globe to deliver the unexpected: a bold wine that outperforms its price.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for our Dark Horse Chardonnay were harvested during low night temperatures to preserve fresh fruit flavours. Fermentation occurred at temperatures between 56°-64°F with selected aromatic yeast resulting in intense aromatics and an expressive mouthfeel. Following fermentation, the wine was aged on oak to increase the aromatic complexity and the mouth weight.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Dark Horse Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Dark Horse Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • By:

Return to

  • Pour a glass and let us know what you think.
  • darkhorsewine.co.uk
  • Dark Horse Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

19 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Awful

1 stars

Truly awful wine - pure sugar - that bad I poured it down the drain. Avoid if you have any sort of a palate. Can I give it zero stars!

Coconut flavoured wine.

1 stars

Simply awful wine. If you like your Chardonnay to taste of coconut (Malibu) then this is the one for you. Very disappointing.

Awful

1 stars

This was one of my favorite wines, that was until my last purchase. It is truly awful and by looking at other supplier sites,it appears that it is now being shipped in bulk from the USA and screw top bottled here in the UK. Some people have even contacted the vineyard direct to complain! It used to be a creamy classic Californian Chardonnay, now it has no depth or body and is slightly fizzy on opening. After the first bottle,It all got sent back for a refund.Lets hope that they go back to bottling it in the USA with proper corks as it used to be.

Great wine but watch out for vintage

5 stars

One of my best finds this year, and I hunt around for it to find the cheapest deal. However just bought, unwittingly, some of the new 2015 vintage (has screw tops rather than corks) and it might as well be a different wine - much less oaky, more flowered and not at all nice to my pallet, so I returned the rest

Lovely Wine

5 stars

Good Californian Chardonnay, deep tones, easy drinking.

Delicious

4 stars

One of our favourites, rounded, bold, full of soft lovely flavours, don't over chill-this knocks out some of the taste and flattens the finish

Dark Hirse

5 stars

Very difficult to find an old fashioned 'oaky' Chardonnay but this is as close as you can get without paying silly money.

Classy Chardonnay

5 stars

as someone who cannot drink wine that has a citrose flavour to it I can recomend this oaky tasting white wine from California real easy on the pallet

This Chardonnay is fantastic

5 stars

Totally agree with all the other reviews on here - this is a fantastic wine. From the first sniff, you know it is great. Superb depth and wonderful aftertaste for a good value wine. We will be buying again.

delightful

5 stars

In old age I am unable to drink a ything harsh, this wine is really good value, it has all the attributes of a good Chardonnay

1-10 of 19 reviews

