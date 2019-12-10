Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

Gorgeous red
Bought this on a whim as it was on offer and I really enjoyed it. Great value for money. Look forward to trying more from Dark Horse.
AVOID AT ALL COSTS
utter rubbish had this as sub undrinkable instead of wolfblass i can not find the words to describe how bad it is
Very good wine
Very good, subtle yet full bodied and flavoursome
California dreaming?
For the price, a very good USA Cabernet Sauvignon, the like of which is all too absent from UK High Street shelves..
highly rated by my wife!
I bought this wine as I have been a big fan of Dark Horse Chardonnay (though I hear that the latest release which comes in screw-cap bottles no longer has the vanilla oakiness which was its strong point). For me this wine was a little disappointing in that it lacked any oak influence. Having said that it was very dark, reasonably full bodied and brimming with red fruit flavours (damson mostly). Plenty of tannin but rather understated on acid content. My wife really enjoyed it though, and rated it among the better red wines we have tasted for a little while.
My new favourite
I bought this wine as other peoples reviews were very good and I was very pleased with the taste, beautiful dark colour and very smooth !! I used to stick to usual same brands , but so glad I tried this one !
Good value
Good value @6.75 but you have increased the price by £2 therefore now price out of market.
Californian Wines get better & better......
I was so impressed by the Chardonnay from Dark Horse, I had no hesitation in testing out their Cabernet Sauvignon. It does not disappoint I would describe this red as medium/full bodied. It is equal to (if not better than), many wines costing far more. Highly recommended.
Dark horse cab sav
Had no problem ordering this from tesco online, prompt free delivery, wine is excellent, good price, will order again
A great Cabernet Sauvignon at a decent price
We love this Cab Sauv here, and after having just had a dinner and our guests having demolished a case thought it was worthwhile writing a review! It was a bit unexpected as I'd long given up on the good South African or Aussie Cabernet Sauvignons of the 80/90's which offer big bold oaky flavour. But after loving the Chardonnay and trying this had cleared a few supermarket shelves when on offer we liked it so much! So not for everyone's palate I'm sure, but if you like rich red's this is superb. Its as good (though different) to some of the best Zinfandel's we've been buying recently from California.