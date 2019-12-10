By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

4.5(19)Write a review
image 1 of Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon - Red Californian Wine
  • Dark Horse winemaker, Beth Liston, believes that fortune favours the bold. Her pioneering approach to viticulture and winemaking champions originality and above all, taste.
  • A bold wine with big personality, this Cabernet is driven by flavours of blackberry and black cherry, supported by firm tannins and a hint of spice - all leading toward a complex finish of dark chocolate espresso.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Dark Horse Cabernet entices with jammy, dark fruit aromas of blackberry and black cherry, layered with sweet brown spice, toasted nutty oak and a hint of mocha. Firm tannins and a plush mouthfeel lead the way to a dark chocolate mocha finish.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Darkhorse Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Beth Liston

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for our Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon were harvested at optimum ripeness led to easy and early extraction of rich colour and velvety tannins in the fermenters. Warmer fermentations (88F - 92F) resulted in more intense flavours and fruit forward aromatics. Post fermentation, the wines are aged to add complexity and balance to the wines.

History

  • At Dark Horse Wine, we wholeheartedly believe that fortune favours the bold. Winemaker Beth Liston marshals the best agricultural and winemaking resources from around the globe to deliver the unexpected: a bold wine that outperforms its price.

Regional Information

  • We selected the grapes for our 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon from premier California vineyards. Winemaker Beth Liston visited these vineyards daily to determine which blocks would make it to the final blend. California experienced its third year of dry and warm weather, making canopy management key to allow just the right amount of sunlight on the berries. An early bud break was followed by an early harvest, producing wines of outstanding flavour and acidity in the glass.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Dark Horse Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Dark Horse Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • By:

Return to

  • Pour a glass and let us know what you think.
  • darkhorsewine.co.uk
  • Dark Horse Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

19 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgeous red

5 stars

Bought this on a whim as it was on offer and I really enjoyed it. Great value for money. Look forward to trying more from Dark Horse.

AVOID AT ALL COSTS

1 stars

utter rubbish had this as sub undrinkable instead of wolfblass i can not find the words to describe how bad it is

Very good wine

5 stars

Very good, subtle yet full bodied and flavoursome

California dreaming?

4 stars

For the price, a very good USA Cabernet Sauvignon, the like of which is all too absent from UK High Street shelves..

highly rated by my wife!

4 stars

I bought this wine as I have been a big fan of Dark Horse Chardonnay (though I hear that the latest release which comes in screw-cap bottles no longer has the vanilla oakiness which was its strong point). For me this wine was a little disappointing in that it lacked any oak influence. Having said that it was very dark, reasonably full bodied and brimming with red fruit flavours (damson mostly). Plenty of tannin but rather understated on acid content. My wife really enjoyed it though, and rated it among the better red wines we have tasted for a little while.

My new favourite

5 stars

I bought this wine as other peoples reviews were very good and I was very pleased with the taste, beautiful dark colour and very smooth !! I used to stick to usual same brands , but so glad I tried this one !

Good value

5 stars

Good value @6.75 but you have increased the price by £2 therefore now price out of market.

Californian Wines get better & better......

5 stars

I was so impressed by the Chardonnay from Dark Horse, I had no hesitation in testing out their Cabernet Sauvignon. It does not disappoint I would describe this red as medium/full bodied. It is equal to (if not better than), many wines costing far more. Highly recommended.

Dark horse cab sav

5 stars

Had no problem ordering this from tesco online, prompt free delivery, wine is excellent, good price, will order again

A great Cabernet Sauvignon at a decent price

5 stars

We love this Cab Sauv here, and after having just had a dinner and our guests having demolished a case thought it was worthwhile writing a review! It was a bit unexpected as I'd long given up on the good South African or Aussie Cabernet Sauvignons of the 80/90's which offer big bold oaky flavour. But after loving the Chardonnay and trying this had cleared a few supermarket shelves when on offer we liked it so much! So not for everyone's palate I'm sure, but if you like rich red's this is superb. Its as good (though different) to some of the best Zinfandel's we've been buying recently from California.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Mud House Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here