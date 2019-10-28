Innocent Super Smoothie Energise 360Ml
Product Description
- Super Smoothie Energise
- Go to innocentdrinks.com to find out more good stuff
- Our innocent promise:
- 1. Tasty healthy products - No added sugar. No concentrates. No funny business.
- 2. Sourced sustainably - we use recycled & recyclable packaging, refuse to air freight and source ethically.
- 3. 10% of profits go to charity - find out more at www.innocentfoundation.org
- innocent drinks. Tastes good, does good.
- This delicious super smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit, vegetables, pure juices, seeds and botanicals and is fortified with added vitamins and minerals. Tasty and healthy and no added sugar or water. Super.
- - 250ml = 2 portions of fruit and veg
- - a blend of fruit, veg, guarana and crushed flax seeds
- - a source of vitamins b1, b2, b3, b6 and c*
- *which helps your body's normal energy yielding metabolism and vitamins B3 and C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue. Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. (That's a smart way of saying eat your greens and do some exercise.)
- Pack size: 360ml
- Source of vitamins B1, B2, and B6 which helps your body's normal energy yielding metabolism and vitamins B3, and C, which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue
Information
Ingredients
1 1/2 Pressed Apples, 14 Red and White Grapes, 3/4 of a Mashed Banana, 3 1/2 Crushed Strawberries (10.5%), 4 Crushed Cherries (4%), 9 Crushed Blackcurrants, A Dash of Beetroot Juice, Some milled Flax Seeds (0.6%), A dash of Guarana Infusion (0.01%), And some Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 & E)
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5°C before and after opening. Drink within 2 days of opening.For best before date see cap
Preparation and Usage
- Shake it up.
Number of uses
This bottle contains 1.5 servings. 250 ml = 1 serving
Name and address
- Fruit Towers:,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
Return to
- Fancy a chat? Us too.
- Fruit Towers:,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) / 01 664 4100 (ROI)
- Say hello@innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
360ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 250ml*
|Energy
|252kJ (60kcal)
|629kJ (149kcal)
|Fat
|0.9g
|2.3g
|(of which saturates)
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|30g
|(of which sugars†)
|10g
|25g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|0.6g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin B1 (NRV)
|0.12mg (11%)
|0.29mg (26%)
|Vitamin B2 (NRV)
|0.15mg (11%)
|0.38mg (27%)
|Vitamin B3 (NRV)
|1.6mg (10%)
|4.1mg (25%)
|Vitamin B6 (NRV)
|0.18mg (13%)
|0.45mg (32%)
|Vitamin C (NRV)
|18mg (23%)
|46mg (57%)
|Vitamin E (NRV)
|1.4mg (12%)
|3.5mg (29%)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|†only sugars found naturally in the fruit and vegetables
|-
|-
|*This bottle contains 1.5 servings
|-
|-
|250ml = 1 serving
|-
|-
