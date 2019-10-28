By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Innocent Super Smoothie Energise 360Ml

Innocent Super Smoothie Energise 360Ml
Product Description

  • Super Smoothie Energise
  • Go to innocentdrinks.com to find out more good stuff
  • Our innocent promise:
  • 1. Tasty healthy products - No added sugar. No concentrates. No funny business.
  • 2. Sourced sustainably - we use recycled & recyclable packaging, refuse to air freight and source ethically.
  • 3. 10% of profits go to charity - find out more at www.innocentfoundation.org
  • innocent drinks. Tastes good, does good.
  • This delicious super smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit, vegetables, pure juices, seeds and botanicals and is fortified with added vitamins and minerals. Tasty and healthy and no added sugar or water. Super.
  • - 250ml = 2 portions of fruit and veg
  • - a blend of fruit, veg, guarana and crushed flax seeds
  • - a source of vitamins b1, b2, b3, b6 and c*
  • *which helps your body's normal energy yielding metabolism and vitamins B3 and C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue. Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. (That's a smart way of saying eat your greens and do some exercise.)
  • Pack size: 360ml
  • Source of vitamins B1, B2, and B6 which helps your body's normal energy yielding metabolism and vitamins B3, and C, which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

1 1/2 Pressed Apples, 14 Red and White Grapes, 3/4 of a Mashed Banana, 3 1/2 Crushed Strawberries (10.5%), 4 Crushed Cherries (4%), 9 Crushed Blackcurrants, A Dash of Beetroot Juice, Some milled Flax Seeds (0.6%), A dash of Guarana Infusion (0.01%), And some Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 & E)

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5°C before and after opening. Drink within 2 days of opening.For best before date see cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake it up.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 1.5 servings. 250 ml = 1 serving

Name and address

  • Fruit Towers:,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.

Return to

  • Fancy a chat? Us too.
  • Fruit Towers:,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) / 01 664 4100 (ROI)
  • Say hello@innocentdrinks.com

Net Contents

360ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 250ml*
Energy 252kJ (60kcal)629kJ (149kcal)
Fat 0.9g2.3g
(of which saturates) 0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate 12g30g
(of which sugars†)10g25g
Fibre 0.5g1.3g
Protein 0.6g1.5g
Salt 0g0g
Vitamin B1 (NRV)0.12mg (11%)0.29mg (26%)
Vitamin B2 (NRV) 0.15mg (11%)0.38mg (27%)
Vitamin B3 (NRV)1.6mg (10%)4.1mg (25%)
Vitamin B6 (NRV)0.18mg (13%)0.45mg (32%)
Vitamin C (NRV)18mg (23%)46mg (57%)
Vitamin E (NRV)1.4mg (12%)3.5mg (29%)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
†only sugars found naturally in the fruit and vegetables--
*This bottle contains 1.5 servings--
250ml = 1 serving--

