By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Innocent Super Smoothie Invigorate 360Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Innocent Super Smoothie Invigorate 360Ml
£ 1.99
£0.55/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Super Smoothie Invigorate
  • Go to innocentdrinks.com to find out more good stuff
  • Our innocent promise:
  • 1. Tasty healthy products - No added sugar. No concentrates. No funny business.
  • 2. Sourced sustainably - we use recycled & recyclable packaging, refuse to air freight and source ethically.
  • 3. 10% of profits go to charity - find out more at www.innocentfoundation.org
  • innocent drinks. Tastes good, does good.
  • This delicious super smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit, vegetables, pure juices, pumpkin and spirulina extract, seeds and botanicals and is fortified with added vitamins and minerals. Tasty and healthy and no added sugar or water. Super.
  • - 250ml = 2 portions of fruit and veg
  • - a blend of fruit, veg and flax seeds
  • - a source of vitamins C, E and selenium*
  • *which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue and vitamin E and Selenium which contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. (That's a smart way of saying eat your greens and do some exercise.)
  • Pack size: 360ml
  • Vitamin C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue and vitamin E and Selenium which contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress

Information

Ingredients

2 Pressed Apples, 1/2 a Mashed Banana, 9 White Grapes, 1/4 of a Crushed Mango, 1/5 of a Crushed Kiwi (6%), Some Squeezed Cucumber, A dash of Spirulina Extract, Some milled Flax Seeds (0.4%), A Squeeze of Lime Juice (0.2%), A dash of Safflower Extract, A dash of Matcha Green Tea Infusion (0.05%), And some Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 & E)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5°C before and after opening. Drink within 2 days of opening.For best before date see cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake it up

Number of uses

This bottle contains 1.5 servings. 250ml = 1 serving

Name and address

  • Fruit Towers:,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.

Return to

  • Fancy a chat? Us too.
  • Fruit Towers:,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) / 01 664 4100 (ROI)
  • Say hello@innocentdrinks.com

Net Contents

360ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy (kJ)241
Energy (kcal)57
Fat (g)0.0
of which saturates (g)0
Carbohydrates (g)13
of which sugar (g)11
Protein (g)0.8
Fibre (g)0.50
Salt (g)0.00
Vitamin C (mg) (NRV)13 (16%)
Vitamin E (mg) (NRV)2.4 (20%)
Vitamin B1 (mg) (NRV)0.20 (18%)
Vitamin B2 (mg) (NRV)0.20 (14%)
Vitamin B3(mg) (NRV)2.4 (15%)
Vitamin B6 (mg) (NRV)0.23 (17%)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Innocent Energise Super Smoothie 360 Ml

£ 1.99
£0.55/100ml

Offer

Innocent Invigorate Super Smoothie 750 Ml

£ 3.49
£0.47/100ml

Offer

Tesco 100% Pure Orange Juice Smooth 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Pringles Pop & Go Original Snacks 40 G

£ 0.85
£2.13/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here