Kiddylicious Raspberry Crispie Tiddlers 12G
£ 0.60
£50.00/kg

Product Description

  • Raspberry and apple juice concentrate with apple purée mixed with puffed rice
  • Our super tasty Crispie Tiddlers are a perfect fruity snack with crispy little rice pieces for a chewy, crunchy texture.
  • Packed in perfect snack sized portions Crispie Tiddlers are great for snacking, treats and parties. Try them in home baking too.
  • When my kids were little I always looked out for snacks that they would love munching. So at Kiddylicious I make sure delicious taste is at the heart of everything we create.
  • Sally
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • It's delicious
  • 1 of 5 a day
  • Suitable for 12 months+ to grown ups
  • They're tiddly but tasty!
  • Packed with real fruit
  • No added sugar or salt
  • No gluten, dairy, nuts or egg
  • No added preservatives
  • No artificial additives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for coeliacs, dairy intolerant and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 12G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Apple (Juice & Purée Concentrate) (87%), Puffed Rice (8%), Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Natural Raspberry, Flavouring, Natural Colour from Purple Carrot Juice, Concentrate, Citrus Fibre, Sunflower Oil, An average of 657g of Apple and 16g of Raspberry have been used to prepare 100g of Raspberry Crispie Tiddlers

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Lovingly made in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Crispie Tiddlers are specifically developed for children from 12 months.
  • Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

Name and address

  • Lovingly made for:
  • The Kids Food Company Ltd,
  • Kiddy HQ,
  • 152 Station Road,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 5DW,

Return to

  • The Kids Food Company Ltd,
  • Kiddy HQ,
  • 152 Station Road,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 5DW,
  • UK.
  • kiddylicious.com

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

12g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 12g bag
Energy (kJ)1440173
Energy (kcal)34041
Fat (g)1.9<0.5
(of which saturates) (g)0.2<0.1
Carbohydrate (g)73.88.9
(of which sugars) (g)*63.47.6
Fibre (g)5.30.6
Protein (g)1.7<0.5
Salt (g)0.1<0.01
Sodium <0.01<0.01
*Sugars naturally found in the fruit--

Safety information

KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Crispie Tiddlers are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

Tiddly

2 stars

Tiddly amount of raspberry crispie tiddlers.

