Patak's Saag Masala Cooking Sauce 450G

Patak's Saag Masala Cooking Sauce 450G
£ 1.89
£0.42/100g

Product Description

  • A spinach and tomato cooking sauce with onion, cream and aromatic spices.
  • For more recipe ideas visit: www.pataks.co.uk
  • A creamy spinach, tomato and onion sauce with aromatic spices
  • Our mouth-watering Saag Masala Sauce is a wonderful blend of cream, spinach, tomato, onions and aromatic spices. A feast for the senses every time.
  • For three generations, our family has been proud to share our passion for the exciting flavours of India, sourcing and blending some of the best spices to our own secret recipe.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato (15%), Spinach (10%), Single Cream (Milk) (4%), Concentrated Tomato Purée (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Ground Spices (2.5%) [Spices, Coriander], Modified Maize Starch, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Dried Onion (0.5%), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Cumin Seed, Dried Fenugreek Leaf

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened use immediately. Best Before End: See Lid

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to cook a delicious yet easy Saag Masala Curry - Serves 4:
  • 1. Stir fry 4 diced chicken breasts in a little oil until sealed (5 mins).
  • 2. Add the sauce and simmer until the chicken is cooked (15 mins).
  • Enjoy with rice or savour those last mouthfuls with our delicious naan breads.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

Return to

  • Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the lid. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 293kJ / 70kcal
Fat 4.3g
of which saturates 0.7g
Carbohydrate 5.5g
of which sugars 2.9g
Protein 1.3g
Salt 0.79g

Vile. How can Pataks make such good curry pastes b

1 stars

Vile. How can Pataks make such good curry pastes but such awful sauces. This is basically just orange gravy.

