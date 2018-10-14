By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Fruit & Nut Mix Snack Pack 60G

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Chocolate Fruit & Nut Mix Snack Pack 60G
£ 1.00
£16.67/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy609kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars9.7g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2030kJ / 488kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of almonds and cashew nuts, dark chocolate coated sultanas and pineapple juice infused dried cranberries.
  • SOURCE OF FIBRE
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Almonds (30%), Dark Chocolate (21%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Cashew Nuts (20%), Pineapple Juice Infused Dried Cranberries (20%) [Cranberry, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Sunflower Oil], Sultanas (8%) [Sultana, Sunflower Oil], Tapioca Starch, Glazing Agent (Shellac).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and other nuts and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..
Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (30g)
Energy2030kJ / 488kcal609kJ / 146kcal
Fat30.5g9.2g
Saturates7.4g2.2g
Carbohydrate35.3g10.6g
Sugars32.3g9.7g
Fibre11.4g3.4g
Protein12.4g3.7g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Misleading packaging

2 stars

This was tasty BUT I do not like deliberately misleading packaging. On the top it clearly says 25g contains 125 kcal, the pot cannot be resealed so my assumption was it was a one serving pot. Only after eating did I notice that on the bottom it says contains 2 servings. Worse still on the side it says contains 60g. So the 125 kcal is not even 1 serving. I feel this is deliberately misleading. The pot contains closer to 300kcals a long way off 125kcal but you have to look on 3 separate places to figure this out.

