Tesco Salt & Pepper Nut Mix Snack Pack 55G

- Energy1312kJ 317kcal16%
- Fat24.9g36%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1312kJ / 317kcal
Product Description
- Almonds and cashew nuts with salt and black pepper.
- HIGH IN FIBRE
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Almonds, Cashew Nuts, Salt, Black Pepper, Potato Starch.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
55g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack (55g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1312kJ / 317kcal
|2385kJ / 576kcal
|Fat
|24.9g
|45.2g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|10.6g
|19.3g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|6.7g
|12.1g
|Protein
|9.3g
|16.9g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
