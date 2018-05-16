By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salt & Pepper Nut Mix Snack Pack 55G

Tesco Salt & Pepper Nut Mix Snack Pack 55G
£ 1.00
£18.19/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1312kJ 317kcal
    16%
  • Fat24.9g
    36%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1312kJ / 317kcal

Product Description

  • Almonds and cashew nuts with salt and black pepper.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Almonds, Cashew Nuts, Salt, Black Pepper, Potato Starch.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

55g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach pack (55g)Per 100g
Energy1312kJ / 317kcal2385kJ / 576kcal
Fat24.9g45.2g
Saturates2.8g5.0g
Carbohydrate10.6g19.3g
Sugars2.9g5.2g
Fibre6.7g12.1g
Protein9.3g16.9g
Salt1.0g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

