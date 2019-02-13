Tesco Millionaires Shortcake Sundae 130G
Offer
- Energy1218kJ 292kcal15%
- Fat17.4g25%
- Saturates10.0g50%
- Sugars18.7g21%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 937kJ / 225kcal
Product Description
- Dark chocolate mousse, vanilla mousse, digestive biscuit crumb and toffee flavour sauce with white chocolate coated shortcake pieces.
- Hand finished Swirled chocolate mousse and caramel sauce topped with shortcake
- Pack size: 130g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cocoa Mass, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Beef Gelatine, Cornflour, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Inulin, Tapioca Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Shea Fat, Vanilla Extract, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Carob Gum), Vanilla Powder, Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Salt, Glazing Agent (Acacia), Honey.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
130g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pot (130g)
|Energy
|937kJ / 225kcal
|1218kJ / 292kcal
|Fat
|13.4g
|17.4g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|10.0g
|Carbohydrate
|19.8g
|25.7g
|Sugars
|14.4g
|18.7g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Protein
|5.5g
|7.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
