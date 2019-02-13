By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Millionaires Shortcake Sundae 130G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Millionaires Shortcake Sundae 130G
£ 1.00
£0.77/100g

Offer

Each pot (130g)
  • Energy1218kJ 292kcal
    15%
  • Fat17.4g
    25%
  • Saturates10.0g
    50%
  • Sugars18.7g
    21%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 937kJ / 225kcal

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate mousse, vanilla mousse, digestive biscuit crumb and toffee flavour sauce with white chocolate coated shortcake pieces.
  • Hand finished Swirled chocolate mousse and caramel sauce topped with shortcake
  • Hand finished Swirled chocolate mousse and caramel sauce topped with shortcake
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cocoa Mass, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Beef Gelatine, Cornflour, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Inulin, Tapioca Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Shea Fat, Vanilla Extract, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Carob Gum), Vanilla Powder, Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Salt, Glazing Agent (Acacia), Honey.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot (130g)
Energy937kJ / 225kcal1218kJ / 292kcal
Fat13.4g17.4g
Saturates7.7g10.0g
Carbohydrate19.8g25.7g
Sugars14.4g18.7g
Fibre1.4g1.8g
Protein5.5g7.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Muller Corner Vanilla Chocolate Balls With Spoon 130G

£ 1.00
£0.77/100g

Offer

Tesco Toffee Sundae Dessert 136G

£ 1.00
£0.74/100g

Offer

Tesco Chocolate Brownie Sundae 136G

£ 1.00
£0.74/100g

Offer

Tesco Rhubarb & Custard Sundae 125G

£ 1.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here