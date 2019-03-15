Tesco Mussels 150G

Disappointed product, will not be buying again.
I have brought this product before and liked it but this time when I brought it, it was very sandy and when I put the pasta in my mouth I could taste the sand between teeth. This meant that I did not enjoy my meal. Thumbs down. In future I will not be buying this product again.
Not to be trusted
Just a word of warning regarding this product. I shopped this morning and picked up what should have been ready to eat mussels from the refrigerated section only to find they were frozen. There was nothing wrong with the fridge, no other fish or seafood was frozen, this was checked by the on duty manager who immediately withdrew all the packets on display. I can only draw the conclusion that they were wrongly put in the deep freeze when they arrived in store and were subsequently put out on the shelf from there. My issue lies with the fact that had I shopped after they were defrosted I would have been none the wiser and would have refrozen when I arrived home - definitely not recommended for any seafood. Come on Tesco, customers shouldn’t have to be policing what you sell. Train your warehouse staff and floor staff correctly so that they don’t put product for refrigeration into the deep freeze and then put frozen product into the fridge section. I now have absolutely no faith in this product.
Gritty
Was very gritty the last time I bought some.
Gritty.
I buoght this to make a seafood salad. Flavourless and extremely gritty to the point it hurt my teeth.
Full of grit
Superficially looked good and they were tender, but nearly all the mussels still had their beards and they were so full of grit that they completely spoiled my meal. Very disappointed as I had specially bought the most expensive ones in the hope that they would be decent quality.
Just like seaside
in freezer for always Available