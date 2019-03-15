By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mussels 150G

Tesco Mussels 150G
£ 1.20
£0.80/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy262kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 350kJ / 83kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked mussel (Mytilus edulis) meat, defrosted.
  • Plump and firm, carefully selected for size and gently cooked. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC`s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Plump and firm, carefully selected for size and gently cooked.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mussels (Mollusc).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Label. Plastic not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (75g)
Energy350kJ / 83kcal262kJ / 62kcal
Fat1.6g1.2g
Saturates0.6g0.4g
Carbohydrate2.8g2.1g
Sugars0.4g0.3g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein14.3g10.7g
Salt1.8g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Disappointed product, will not be buying again.

2 stars

I have brought this product before and liked it but this time when I brought it, it was very sandy and when I put the pasta in my mouth I could taste the sand between teeth. This meant that I did not enjoy my meal. Thumbs down. In future I will not be buying this product again.

Not to be trusted

1 stars

Just a word of warning regarding this product. I shopped this morning and picked up what should have been ready to eat mussels from the refrigerated section only to find they were frozen. There was nothing wrong with the fridge, no other fish or seafood was frozen, this was checked by the on duty manager who immediately withdrew all the packets on display. I can only draw the conclusion that they were wrongly put in the deep freeze when they arrived in store and were subsequently put out on the shelf from there. My issue lies with the fact that had I shopped after they were defrosted I would have been none the wiser and would have refrozen when I arrived home - definitely not recommended for any seafood. Come on Tesco, customers shouldn’t have to be policing what you sell. Train your warehouse staff and floor staff correctly so that they don’t put product for refrigeration into the deep freeze and then put frozen product into the fridge section. I now have absolutely no faith in this product.

Gritty

1 stars

Was very gritty the last time I bought some.

Gritty.

1 stars

I buoght this to make a seafood salad. Flavourless and extremely gritty to the point it hurt my teeth.

Full of grit

2 stars

Superficially looked good and they were tender, but nearly all the mussels still had their beards and they were so full of grit that they completely spoiled my meal. Very disappointed as I had specially bought the most expensive ones in the hope that they would be decent quality.

Just like seaside

5 stars

in freezer for always Available

