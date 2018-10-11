Homepride Chilli Can 400G

It's not a chili can, its a chili SAUCE can
It's not a chili can, its a chili SAUCE can
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 291kJ/69kcal
Tomatoes (62%), Water, Red Kidney Beans (8%), Onion (6%), Modified Maize Starch, Corn Flour, Spices, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Dried Herb, Rapeseed Oil
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see can end
This can contains approximately 3 portions
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g as sold
|per 1/3 can portion (133g)
|Energy
|291kJ/69kcal
|386kJ/91kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.8g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|12.5g
|16.6g
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.5g
|Protein
|2.4g
|3.2g
|Salt
|1.10g
|1.46g
|This can contains approximately 3 portions
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019