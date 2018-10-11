By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Homepride Chilli Can 400G

1(1)Write a review
Homepride Chilli Can 400G
£ 1.50
£0.38/100g
Per 1/3 can (133g) portion
  • Energy386kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt1.46g
    24%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 291kJ/69kcal

Product Description

  • A sauce for Chilli with tomato, red kidney beans and onion.
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Just add meat or veg
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (62%), Water, Red Kidney Beans (8%), Onion (6%), Modified Maize Starch, Corn Flour, Spices, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Dried Herb, Rapeseed Oil

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see can end

Number of uses

This can contains approximately 3 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Comments or questions:
  • If you have any problems please keep the can and contact our Consumer Relations Department. Phone 0800 022 3395 Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm (UK only) (ROI 1850 202929) quoting codes printed on the can (calls may be recorded).
  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.
  • www.homepride.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as sold per 1/3 can portion (133g)
Energy291kJ/69kcal386kJ/91kcal
Fat 0.6g0.8g
of which saturates 0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrates12.5g16.6g
of which sugars 3.1g4.1g
Fibre 1.9g2.5g
Protein 2.4g3.2g
Salt 1.10g1.46g
This can contains approximately 3 portions--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

It's not a chili can, its a chili SAUCE can

1 stars

It's not a chili can, its a chili SAUCE can

