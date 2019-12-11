Homepride Bbq Can 400G

- Energy435kJ 103kcal5%
- Fat2.0g3%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars11.5g13%
- Salt1.37g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 326kJ/77kcal
Product Description
- A Barbecue sauce with tomato, onion and sweetcorn.
- Just add meat or veg
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomatoes (30%), Sugar, Diced Onion (5%), Modified Maize Starch, Sweetcorn (3.5%), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spices, Smoke Flavouring, Mustard Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Ground Celery Seeds, Herbs, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see can end
Number of uses
This can contains approximately 3 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- The Premier Foods Group,
- PO BOX 66093,
- London,
- W4 9EX,
- UK.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g as sold
|per 1/3 can portion (133g)
|Energy
|326kJ/77kcal
|435kJ/103kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|2.0g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|15.0g
|20.0g
|of which sugars
|8.6g
|11.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Salt
|1.03g
|1.37g
|This can contains approximately 3 portions
|-
|-
