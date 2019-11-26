By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Homepride White Wine Can 400G

Homepride White Wine Can 400G
£ 1.50
£0.38/100g
Per 1/3 can (133g) portion
  • Energy455kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt1.26g
    21%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 342kJ/82kcal

Product Description

  • A Creamy White Wine sauce with onion, carrots and cream.
  • Classic recipe
  • Just add meat or veg
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onion (9%), White Wine (7%) (contains Sulphites), Carrots (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium. Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sherry (contains Sulphites), Salt, Milk Protein, Double Cream (0.5%) (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Dried Egg Yolk, Flavourings (contain Barley, Milk, Rye, Sulphites and Wheat), Dried Parsley, Ground White Pepper, Flavour Enhancer (Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Colour (Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Rye, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer to a suitable container, refrigerate and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see can end

Number of uses

This can contains approximately 3 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Comments or questions:
  • If you have any problems please keep the packaging and contact our Consumer Relations Department.
  • Phone 0800 022 3395 Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm (UK only) quoting codes printed on the pack.
  • You can write to us:
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • www.homepride.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100gas sold per 1/3 can (133g) portion
Energy 342kJ/82kcal455kJ/109kcal
Fat 4.2g5.6g
of which saturates 0.5g0.7g
Carbohydrates 8.0g10.6g
of which sugars 2.2g2.9g
Fibre 0.6g0.8g
Protein 0.9g1.2g
Salt 0.95g1.26g
This can contains approximately 3 portions--

Lacks flavour

2 stars

Very bland, no flavour. Had to add garlic and extra veg. Looked like something your dog would eat

