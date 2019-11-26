Homepride White Wine Can 400G

Lacks flavour
Very bland, no flavour. Had to add garlic and extra veg. Looked like something your dog would eat
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 342kJ/82kcal
Water, Onion (9%), White Wine (7%) (contains Sulphites), Carrots (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium. Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sherry (contains Sulphites), Salt, Milk Protein, Double Cream (0.5%) (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Dried Egg Yolk, Flavourings (contain Barley, Milk, Rye, Sulphites and Wheat), Dried Parsley, Ground White Pepper, Flavour Enhancer (Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Colour (Carotene)
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer to a suitable container, refrigerate and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see can end
This can contains approximately 3 portions
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|as sold per 100g
|as sold per 1/3 can (133g) portion
|Energy
|342kJ/82kcal
|455kJ/109kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|5.6g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrates
|8.0g
|10.6g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.9g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.95g
|1.26g
