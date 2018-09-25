By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Homepride Curry Can 400G

Homepride Curry Can 400G
£ 1.50
£0.38/100g
Per 1/3 can (133g) portion
  • Energy382kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt1.20g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 287kJ/68kcal

Product Description

  • A Curry sauce with tomato, pineapple, onion and sultanas.
  • Looking to create an easy, tasty Classic Curry tonight? Try Homepride Classic Recipe Curry Sauce 400g. A simple and easy curry sauce that helps you get it right every time so the whole family can enjoy. No wonder it's the UK's favourite Curry Sauce*.
  • Perfect for a hassle free, delicious and warming dinner all the family will love. Just add meat or veg and serve with rice. Why not serve with a Sharwoods Naan or some poppadum's?
  • To make a delicious curry 1. Add oil to pan and stir-fry chicken for 5 minutes until golden brown. 2. Stir in your curry sauce. Cook uncovered over a moderate heat stirring frequently for 10-15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving. 3. Enjoy over rice, with your family.
  • Your Shopping List - Serves 3-4, 400g can Homepride Curry sauce, 3 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cubed.
  • *IRI Grocery Outlets, 52 we value sales to 6th October, 2018, curry flavoured curry sauces
  • Homepride have an extensive range of cooking sauces, including our famous Creamy Tomato and Herb and Tomato Pasta Bake Sauce and Bacon Pasta Bake Sauce 485g, the All American Sticky Range and Mac and Cheese Range, and the latest addition Homepride's Naturally Simple range, made with 100% Natural Ingredients, just like you'd find in your cooking cupboard.
  • With over 40 years of expertise in crafting cooking sauces Homepride helps you get it right every time and deliver a delicious dinner for your family. Homepride's sauces help anyone cook a wide range of British & Italian dishes. From Italian favourites like Tomato & Herb Pasta Bake, to British classics like Sausage Casserole... there's a Homepride product that you and your family will love! And with the launch of our new Homepride ‘All American Mac & Cheese" range to complement our 'All American Sticky' sauces, we're bringing the popular flavours of American cuisine to UK consumers in mouth-watering flavours! Fred, the famous bowler-hatted mascot of the brand, turned 50 in 2014!
  • Homepride Classic Recipe Curry Sauce 400g is a simple and easy curry sauce for the whole family to enjoy
  • Low in fat
  • The UK's favourite Curry Sauce
  • Ready in 3 easy steps, just add rice and meat or veg
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato (9%), Pineapple (8%), Onion (7%), Modified Maize Starch, Sultanas (2%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Dessicated Coconut, Spices, Salt, Onion Powder, Milk Protein, Ginger Purée, Mustard Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer to a suitable container, refrigerate and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see can end

Number of uses

This can contains approximately 3 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Comments or questions:
  • If you have any problems please keep the packaging and contact our Consumer Relations Department.
  • Phone 0800 022 3395 Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm (UK only) quoting codes printed on the pack.
  • You can write to us:
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • www.homepride.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100gas sold per 1/3 can portion (133g)
Energy 287kJ/68kcal382kJ/91kcal
Fat 2.4g3.2g
of which saturates 0.8g1.1g
Carbohydrates10.5g14.0g
of which sugars 5.4g7.2g
Fibre 0.8g1.1g
Protein 0.8g1.1g
Salt 0.90g1.20g
This can contains approximately 3 portions--

Just like indian takeaway.

5 stars

Best instant curry on the market my famly love it, keep it up Home Pride.

