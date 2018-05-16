Sacla Coriander And Chli Pesto 190G

Product Description
- Fresh coriander & red chilli pesto
- The ancient Romans loved coriander and this fresh, bright pesto, made using leaves grown under the Italian sun, is perfect with pasta and brilliant baked on top of chicken.
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oil Blend (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Coriander (34%), Onion, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Wine Vinegar, Garlic, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Pine Nuts, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Chilli Pepper (0.3%), Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- We use Nuts in our factory. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep in the fridge for 2 weeks of after opening.
Produce of
Grown in fields under Italian sunshine - with chillies from more than one country
Warnings
- IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1325kJ/321kcal
|Fat
|31g
|of which saturates
|4.4g
|Carbohydrates
|6.5g
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|Protein
|3.4g
|Salt
|1.3g
Safety information
