Tesco Horseradish Root Each

£2.00
£2.00/each
Energy
324kJ
77kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.3g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 324kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • Horseradish
  • Make your own Horseradish sauce, delicious with beef
  • Intense peppery flavour

Information

Ingredients

Horseradish

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Peel and grate into dish as required.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 pieces

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy324kJ / 77kcal324kJ / 77kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate11.0g11.0g
Sugars7.3g7.3g
Fibre6.2g6.2g
Protein4.5g4.5g
Salt0.02g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
