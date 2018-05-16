New
Tesco Horseradish Root Each
- Energy
- 324kJ
-
- 77kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.3g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.02g
- <1%of the reference intake
low
low
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 324kJ / 77kcal
Product Description
- Horseradish
- Make your own Horseradish sauce, delicious with beef
- Intense peppery flavour
Information
Ingredients
Horseradish
Produce of
Produce of United Kingdom, Hungary
Preparation and Usage
Preparation Guidelines: Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Peel and grate into dish as required.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6 pieces
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|324kJ / 77kcal
|324kJ / 77kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0g
|11.0g
|Sugars
|7.3g
|7.3g
|Fibre
|6.2g
|6.2g
|Protein
|4.5g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.02g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.